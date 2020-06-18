Light the Fight

Unable to hold the full Relay for Life event, organizers in Franklin County are holding a luminaria ceremony at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center on Saturday.

Stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to purchase and decorate a luminaria bag in honor of someone you know who has battled cancer.

Order a luminaria bag online at https://bit.ly/3ehnCLm. You can even download and decorate a page volunteers will attach to a luminaria for you.

The ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages for the St. Albans Messenger and Franklin County Relay for Life.