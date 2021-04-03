Weather Alert

...Critically Low Relative Humidity Values Expected This Afternoon... We will see dew points drop into the single digits this afternoon while temperatures climb into the upper 30s to upper 40s. This will yield critically low relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent from 11 AM through 5 PM before winds shift toward the southwest and clouds begin to build in from the west. Winds will be relatively light this afternoon with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, but a few localized stronger gusts are expected. Recent rain and snow over the past week has resulted in wetter fuel conditions across the region. However, significant drying of our fine fuels will be observed across the Saint Lawrence, Champlain and southern Connecticut River Valleys where full sunshine and relative humidity values below 20 percent are expected. If you live in Vermont, please remember to obtain a burn permit prior to any burning and use caution if planning any outdoor burning today. And as a reminder if you live in New York state a burn ban is in place through May 14th which means no open burning is allowed.