BURLINGTON — Jay Peak Resort’s former owner, Ariel Quiros, has been sentenced to five years in prison for defrauding foreign investors out of millions of dollars.
Quiros’ multi-year scheme, which ran from 2012 to 2016, convinced 169 investors to give Quiros and his co-conspirators – William Kelly, Alex Choi and William Stenger – roughly $85 million in order to move forward with the AnC Vermont EB-5 investment project.
The project, which consisted of constructing and operating a biotechnology facility in Newport, never came to fruition. Chief Judge Goeffrey Crawford called the project a “ghost,” according to a court press release.
Quiros, 65, pled guilty in August 2020 to conspiracy to defraud immigrant investors seeking green cards, money laundering and concealing material facts from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
He admitted in court that he and co-conspirators misled investors about project details, such as how money would be used, Choi’s role and the project’s timeline.
When Quiros actually received the funds, he also used them in ways unrelated to the project as well as concealed such practices. In 2015, for example, Quiros used investment dollars to pay a personal $6 million payment to the IRS.
He also worked to hide the fact that Choi was being investigated in Korea for financial crimes.
As part of Quiros’ sentence, he has also been ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay $8.3 million in restitution.
His co-conspirators, Stenger and Kelly, have been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison. Stenger was also ordered to pay restitution of $250,000 and Kelly was ordered to pay $8.3 million earlier this year.
Quiros and Stenger also surrendered $80 million in assets, including Jay Peak and Burke Mountain, as part of civil charges related to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation completed three years ago.
Choi, a businessman in South Korea, remains at large.
“The Jay Peak EB-5 fraud was massive, lengthy and wide-ranging,” U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest said in a press release. “The defendants’ scheme impacted the lives of many hundreds of individuals, including not only investors from all over the world who dreamed of one day becoming United States citizens, but also Vermonters in the Northeast Kingdom communities who hoped for the economic development and new jobs that the defendants promised to deliver.”
As part of Quiros' deal with the federal government, he received less than the eight-year maximum sentence by cooperating with the court and accepting responsibility for the project.
