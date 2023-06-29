Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is from 10 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont... Grand Isle, Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Chittenden, Lamoille, Caledonia, Washington, Addison, Orange, Rutland, and Windsor. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to approach or exceed the Code Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category due to fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teenagers. Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It's OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy. If you have heart disease: symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your healthcare provider. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources web site at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.