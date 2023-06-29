ST. ALBANS CITY — Jackie DiBartolomeo has joined O’Rourke Media Group as a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.
Hailing from Manassas, Va., and having recently graduated from the University of Maryland, DiBartolomeo served as the editor-in-chief of the UMD news magazine, The Campus Trainer, for two years. In her time as editor-in-chief, DiBartolomeo led a staff of over 25 journalism students in covering local news in the Washington D.C. area. Prior to working as editor-in-chief, DiBartolomeo was a staff writer for the magazine.
In addition, DiBartolomeo has held editorial positions at Northern Virginia Magazine, Charleston Magazine and Washington Gardener Magazine, where she has covered both hard and soft news on a variety of different topics.
Aside from journalism, DiBartolomeo is an avid fiction reader and writer, and is passionate about travel and outdoor sports.
“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team here in St. Albans and to delve into a new community,” DiBartolomeo said. “I can’t wait to explore all of the unique stories of the people that call Franklin County home.”
She can be reached at jdibartolomeo@orourkemediagroup.com.
