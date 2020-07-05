SHELDON — It’s taken four years, hundreds of volunteer hours and more than $60,000, but the Country Store Museum in Sheldon is open at last.
In 2016, members of the Sheldon Historical Society asked the town to provide $40,000 to purchase and renovate a building on Bridge Street in what had once been the town’s commercial and industrial center. Voters approved the request by a wide margin.
Since then, the historical society has been working with donors, contractors, engineers and lots of volunteers to turn an eyesore into a place where the community can learn more about its history.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight project,” said Sheldon Historical Society secretary Harold Smith at Saturday’s opening.
The building at 200 Bridge Street has had two lives. Built in the 1800’s, it housed a store which had a series of owners until it burned in 1932, along with 17 other businesses and the covered bridge over the Black Creek.
After the fire, only one business was rebuilt, the store. Harlow Mower, whose nearby hardware store had burned, purchased the site of the general store and shifted from a hardware store to a general store. The building also housed the post office and town clerk’s office. The clerk’s office was in the basement, but was accessible from outside.
The store passed through a few more hands, including the Mercure family in the 1950s, before reaching its last incarnation Junior’s Harness Shop.
Harold Smith, the historical society’s secretary, said the store was closed when he moved to Sheldon in 1974.
The upstairs was originally a community room, but had been turned into living space. It continued to be rented until about a year before the town purchased the building, according to Smith and Fern Mercure, a past-president of the society, whose in-laws once owned the store.
Smith said the hope is to once again have the second floor serve as a community space, but first they need to finish replacing an attached shed which was removed. The new shed will house a restroom and a lift to the second floor.
When the Messenger visited for the opening of the museum on Saturday, volunteers were attaching siding to the east side of the building.
It was the most recent in a long line of volunteer efforts.
First, the building had to be cleared. The first floor had been used for storage. “More like rubbish,” said Mercure. Seven truckloads of recyclables and rubbish were removed from the building, Smith told the Messenger in a 2016 story.
The building had also begun to lean forward, and needed to be slowly brought back into alignment, according to Smith.
There had once been gas pumps out front, and there were still buried tanks which needed to be removed. That, alone, was about a year of delay, Smith said.
The siding had to be stripped, painted and put back on.
Windows were replaced with replicas of the originals.
The wainscoting and trim inside were removed, sanded, painted and put back.
The floor was refinished.
Then, of course, volunteers had to create the displays, which include a timeline of the museum project itself and a guide to Sheldon’s historic bridges. The plan is to rotate exhibits annually.
The store counter at the entrance came from another store in town, owned by Art Lafley, after first living in the Lussier family’s barn. The shelves behind it are part of the original building.
Smith estimated more than 40 people contributed hundreds of volunteer hours to the project. There were also contractors who worked at cost and returned some of their pay in the form of donation to the historical society.
The work followed recommendations from engineers, said Smith, and had to meet the requirements for historic restoration required by funders such as the Vermont Arts Council, which provided a cultural facilities grant.
“The look and the vision has been from the Sheldon Historical Society,” Smith said.
Brent Garrow, the current president of the historical society, said he’s only been involved with the society for two years, joining after the museum project was underway. “If I’d have walked in here, I’d have walked right back out,” he said of the way the building looked at the start. “What they’ve done is amazing.”
The historical society itself has grown alongside the project, to roughly 160 members, according to Mercure.
The museum is open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.