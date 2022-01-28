GEORGIA — At the Georgia selectboard’s Jan. 24 meeting, the board discussed and approved the Town Meeting Day ballot articles, including one putting the price for recreation to a vote.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Zoom call was attended by around 20 Georgia residents who wanted to speak about a ballot item that, if passed, would charge Georgia property owners a small tax so that any Georgia resident using a St. Albans Recreation (SAR) program would be able to participate at the rate of a St. Albans resident.
Georgia currently has no formal, paid positions dedicated to recreation, leaving the entirety of that responsibility in the hands of its residents through organizations like the Georgia Recreation Committee and the Parent Teacher Community Organization (PTCO).
By the end of the Jan. 24 meeting, the board approved the item to appear on the ballot, which asks Georgia voters whether or not to allocate $18,000 to an agreement with SAR to support the difference between the residential vs. non-residential rate.
The individual burden on Georgia property owners would be around $12 per taxable parcel.
When the meeting began, the number on the draft Town Meeting Day (TMD) warning was $25,000, but the board voted to lower it to $18,000 after hearing feedback during public forum.
Two years ago, Georgia signed onto a similar program, allocating around $7,400 in its budget to cover the agreement.
This year’s fund was increased at the recommendation of SAR, which expects more participation from Georgia residents due to the new, year-round town pool.
The former and potential agreement
In fact, a number of terms in the agreement have changed since the one two years ago.
Then, the $7,400 fund was a flat lump sum with all the risk on SAR.
At the end of each quarter, SAR would count up all the Georgia residents who participated in SAR programs and bill the town the difference of the added up residential v.s. non-residential rate.
By the end of the year, if that number exceeded $7,400, SAR would eat that cost.
This year, the risk is on the other side. If the difference between the residential and non-residential rate at the end of the year exceeds $18,000, the town of Georgia will have to find additional money to pay for it.
When the original agreement was approved two years ago, the idea was that Georgia residents could piggyback on an already existing and thriving recreation program, as opposed to finding the staff, money and time needed for an entire department.
That decision was made by a selectboard that included only two of its five current members, Selectboard Chair Scott St. Onge and Selectboard Vice Chair Kyle Grenier.
For perspective, if a Georgia parent wanted to send their child to the 5-day-a-week summer camp program through SAR, the rate for non-residents is $70 more than the residential rate.
Last year, the selectboard decided to not sign onto another agreement. Therefore, anyone who participated in SAR programs paid the non-residential rate.
Grenier said that when the budget was made last year, the agreement was cut because of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grenier said there was so much unknown.
“We didn't know if we would ever be sitting in this room again together and I think that that is lost when people are considering what was budgeted at one time versus what we're creating now,” he said.
Why is it a ballot item and not in the budget?
Residents who spoke at the Jan. 24 public forum were frustrated about 1) leaving the ballot item up to a TMD vote instead of just putting it in the municipal budget and 2) that the high dollar amount would scare away voters from approving it.
St. Onge said the over doubling of that original $7,400 was not a number decided by the selectboard. The $25,000 that was originally on the TMD ballot came directly from SAR as a safe estimate.
SAR recommended the higher amount because of an increase in programming as well as the addition of the pool, St. Onge said.
The board does have the power to make the money a line item in the budget, but decided to put it to a TMD vote to put the decision in Georgia residents’ hands.
“So we went ahead and did what we thought was the most democratic, the most in line with our Constitution and that's to go to the voters directly and ask them to vote,” said selectboard member Carolyn Branagan. “It's sort of the Vermont way, the American way. So we've got this article in our warning so that if it's approved, the board cannot get rid of it.”
St. Onge said if the $18,000 was added to the budget and then the budget was voted down, the money for recreation could be one of the things on the chopping block.
If voters approve the money as a separate ballot item, that money is then guaranteed for recreation.
Grenier said that the articles being put up for the TMD vote are changes that are needed for the future of Georgia and hopes that voters see the growth of the articles and ballot items as a result of the feedback heard at the beginning of the meeting.
He said he hopes Georgia voters will see how the selectboard is willing to put their neck out for them.
“These are changes that are needed in the town of Georgia because it's not the Georgia of yesterday,” he said. “We're trying to get to the Georgia that is the Georgia of tomorrow.”
But attendees at the meeting took issue, saying that the usual crowd that votes on TMD is usually the type that wouldn’t have anything at stake.
Frank Gore, Georgia resident and president of the PTCO, said at the meeting he was having a hard time trusting that it would go through.
“Unfortunately, I'm all too familiar with the common demographic that actually shows up and votes on Town Meeting Day, and they're not typically the parents of kids who need this,” Gore said.
St. Onge said the board decided to put it to a TMD vote for transparency and so Georgia residents could decide for themselves.
He said he has been hearing from people who want more recreation programs and people who don’t want their taxes to increase.
The fluctuating price of a variety of different things — from insurance to paper — over the past year has increased the town’s budget, he said.
“This way we felt that more people can actually raise their voice on it and see what the town wants as a whole,” St. Onge said in a Jan. 27 interview.
A need for recreational programming
The ballot item sparked a conversation about recreation in Georgia more generally.
Gore said he and the PTCO are directly responsible for a lot of the recreation that happens in Georgia and since there is no department dedicated to recreation, the town needs something.
“These expenses are onerous for a lot of parents, and we absolutely need something,” he said at the meeting. “We can't do it all ourselves at this point.”
To Gore the individual burden to Georgia residents is absolutely worth the membership in the program and will save residents a lot of money. Even if they only sign up for a single program, a lot of the time the $12 per parcel tax would pay for it.
“The biggest thing that I am aware of that gets used is swim lessons and swim lessons are so important for the kids here,” he said in a Jan. 26 interview. “We just don't have any local way to do it. St. Albans is right there and being able to save that money means that more kids will be able to participate in it.”
Jessica Fike, a member of the Georgia Recreation Committee, compared Georgia to other towns with less or comparable populations that have paid recreation departments.
Towns like Fairfax, Jericho and Hinesburg, she said, all have paid recreation staff. She asked the board to make the money a line item in the budget instead of a separate article that could be voted down.
“If there are any selectboard members that prioritize recreation in this little town, I would plead you to please make a motion to add a line item into the budget,” she said at the meeting.
A theme running through Gore and Fike’s frustration is that they see a gap in Georgia between the young families who are attracted there — with the promise of an excellent preschool program and school choice — and the need to reach outside of the town for any recreation infrastructure.
“We came here for school, we came here for school choice, we came here to raise families,” Fike said at the meeting. “And it's time that Georgia has more.”
