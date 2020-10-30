ST. ALBANS CITY – A Meals on Wheels driver in St. Albans had company Wednesday as Vermont’s sole representative to the U.S. House of Representatives joined for a few deliveries.
Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., joined by leaders from Age Well, the organization coordinating Meals on Wheels in Franklin County, followed a Wednesday run through St. Albans for their first few deliveries.
Welch’s visit comes at a time when Meals on Wheels’ normal routes have had to be adjusted due to COVID-19, limiting many of the in-person interactions typically coloring Meals on Wheels deliveries.
“Really, we never stopped,” Jane Catton, Age Well’s chief executive officer, told Welch as they followed a pair of local volunteers to a St. Albans home. “We’ve had to be nimble.”
Routes were consolidated, according to Age Well officials, and in-person conversations with clients – once a vital component of the wellness checks considered essential for the Meals on Wheels program – were now managed over the phone or through other remote means.
Meal drop-offs might happen once every several days now rather than daily, as the program accommodated to a public health crisis requiring people to keep their distance from one another in order to battle a disease that, according to health experts, can disproportionately harm the elderly.
“We had to transform very quickly,” Catton said during a follow-up interview with the Messenger.
Welch’s visit also comes at a time when the need for Meals on Wheels deliveries appears to have surged amid the social isolation and economic shutdown that followed the first cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Vermont in March.
According to Age Well, which manages Meals on Wheels and several other programs for assisting the elderly in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, the number of clients served by Meals on Wheels in those counties soared by 40 percent in the first weeks of the pandemic.
While things have normalized somewhat since those early months, Age Well estimates the number of clients served by Meals on Wheels in Age Well’s service area remained around 30 percent higher than from before COVID-19.
Alongside that initial shock in demand came a need for volunteers – more than 100 volunteers, according to Age Well, temporarily opted out of volunteering for Meals on Wheels due to their age – though those concerns soon evened out as new volunteers, many who were relatively younger, ultimately stepped in.
As many as 1,300 volunteers now help with the Meals on Wheels program in the four Vermont counties where the program is managed by Age Well.
It was two of those volunteers – husband and wife Sue and Ray Brown of St. Albans – who Welch shadowed on Wednesday.
The two now-retired volunteers, who came to St. Albans initially by way of Essex, spoke fondly of helping neighbors during the Congressperson’s visit and said they had more than a dozen stops along their Wednesday morning route in St. Albans City.
After nearly an hour into their route, they said it might be another hour and a half before they wrapped up the typical St. Albans trip.
According to Age Well, services provided through the Meals on Wheels program were increasingly important amid the ongoing pandemic and its accompanying isolation.
Those services came in the form of both the daily meals provided through Meals on Wheels and the connection the program’s drivers can make with clients, offering some form of interaction and personal check-in that, according to Age Well’s Tracey Shamberger, could be life-saving.
“Social isolation is a very big issue and Covid has escalated that,” Shamberger told the Messenger, echoing a sentiment she shared with Welch during the Congressperson’s tour on Wednesday. “There’ve been instances where our volunteers have saved lives.”
Throughout Wednesday’s early stops, the Browns met with their clients, sometimes visiting with clients through doorways and other times simply speaking with them from behind a window as premade meals were left in a bag or cooler left outside.
As Welch’s visit came to a close Wednesday, he celebrated an “extraordinary web of support” ranging from local farmers – according to Age Well, the nonprofit's Rutland-based supplier for Meals on Wheels sources some food locally – to Age Well itself and its area volunteers.
“It’s all people coming together,” Welch remarked. “We’ll get through Covid and what’ll help us get through Covid is people coming together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.