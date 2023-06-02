ST. ALBANS — While a special House committee investigates the actions of Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie, the attorneys who comprise his office – many who acted as the initial whistleblowers – are still there.
“The liability that this has created for the state of Vermont is huge. And I will leave it at that.” Annie Noonan, the labor relations and operations manager of the Vermont Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs, said Thursday.
Noonan acted as the first state-level touchpoint for the office’s whistleblowing employees, and this Thursday, she shared what she did after hearing the allegations with the House committee looking into Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials.
“This issue came to me late in February of this past year by an evening phone call with about half a dozen employees at the Franklin County office,” Noonan said. “All levels of employees were involved in that call.”
Chasing allegations
Back in early May, allegations of misconduct and workplace harassment were made against John Lavoie. The claims came out of nowhere for Franklin County’s legislators, but Noonan’s testimony Thursday peeled back some of the layers at what happened in the months prior to the news.
Basically, the reports of harassment provided by the state employees at the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office couldn’t be ignored.
In the week after hearing the allegations, Noonan said she reviewed Lavoie’s employment history with the department and talked to its director John Campbell about what they should do next. The two then decided to push forward an independent investigation into Lavoie’s office, which resulted in the hiring of the law firm Paul Frank and Collins to look into the allegations.
As Noonan explained, the state department had run into an issue of standards.
State’s attorneys – as elected officials – don’t have the same statutory constraints that the state puts on its own employees to avoid harassment. They don’t have to participate in mandatory annual training around the topic, for example, and they can’t be fired by anyone for creating a hostile work environment.
At the same time, the state is also responsible for the safety of its employees, and to let harassment continue due to the sake of political expediency could make it liable, especially if those employees continue to be harassed.
Without Lavoie stepping down, that left the department of state’s attorneys to take the historic step of calling for his impeachment. Noonan read a portion of the letter sent to the Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski Thursday.
“Upon credible information derived from a formal and independent professional investigation into allegations of misconduct, the department believes that the threshold for impeachment, namely maladministration of the office, has been satisfied,” she said.
Today, the House is following that line to see if it agrees with those findings.
But Lavoie’s employees are still there working in his office. Noonan said they’ve worked to make accommodations for the staff to be able to work from home on the days they aren’t in court, but the stress of the situation has had effects on the office.
“We have a tremendous amount of employees on high blood pressure medication, antidepressants. This has been extremely extremely stressful for them,” she said.
Because of the liability, Noonan said her department has met with the state’s head of risk management, the head of the state’s attorney general’s civil division, the secretary of administration and the governor’s legal counsel to keep them informed of the issue.
Next moves
While the House’s special investigatory committee was set up to look into both John Lavoie and the office of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, the seven legislators who make up the group are focusing on Lavoie’s office first.
Compared to what’s known about Grismore’s office, the report filed by Paul Frank and Collins already laid out and substantiated many examples of discriminatory language in its initial findings, leading the committee to taking a piecemeal approach in its investigatory inquiries of the two offices.
On the Lavoie front, Noonan gave her testimony, which was followed by legal overviews of discrimination laws and impeachable conduct provided by the House office of legislative counsel.
Thursday afternoon was then filled with an overview of the initial investigation of Lavoie’s office by attorneys Kristina Brines and Kerin Stackpole.
The two investigators explained their methodologies, and then the committee entered executive session to hear more details about the Paul Frank and Collins report, which was redacted heavily in an effort to protect whistleblower identities.
Committee Chair Martin LaLonde (D-South Burlington) defended the move in testimony given at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting. The Vermont Press Association had contested the use of executive session due to transparency concerns, but LaLonde argued that holding closed door discussions protects the identities of whistleblowers, which allows the investigation to happen in the first place.
“The people of Vermont expect us to ensure that elected officials who breach the public trust, who act as state criminals, are held responsible, and to determine whether to hold them responsible through impeachment, the committee needs to weigh credible allegations that certain officials have acted as state criminals,” he said.
As for Grismore, the committee moved to hire an independent investigator to look into Grismore’s office as a guide for their subsequent efforts, and Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) gave an update on the initiative on Thursday.
So far, she said she and House legal counsel have defined the scope of the project and begun reaching out to specialized firms, but they have yet to hire an investigator.
Contrary to Lavoie’s allegations, the subsequent investigation into Grismore is expected to mostly fall along financial lines after a public report made it known that he was under investigation by the Vermont State Police for “questionable’ financial records.
The committee would look to see if any maladministration of Grismore’s office would require impeachment.
But first, the committee will need to finish its investigation. Once completed, the group will decide whether to send impeachment orders to the full House, which will then have the decision on whether to order the Senate to hold an impeachment trial.
At that point, the Senate would need to hear evidence before deciding whether to remove the elected officials from office.
