FRANKLIN COUNTY — She met her drug dealer on Facebook, according to court records.
And then the situation – as it often does – spiraled out of control.
The drug dealer came to St. Albans to live in her apartment, and within days, more of his friends followed bringing more illegal drugs into her life. She tried to hide from the problem in her bedroom, but the strangers wouldn't leave.
Days later, violence brought police to her front door.
While political conversations around policing play out on the national stage, Franklin County’s crime problem hasn’t gone away.
In the last year, officers in primarily St. Albans and Swanton have been busy pursuing investigations into a rash of drug houses popping up in the area. Meanwhile, crime statistics reflect nothing too out of the ordinary compared to the previous decade as crime rates in the area remain some of the lowest in the country.
Within these shades of gray, officers are finding themselves stretched thin, lacking resources as they tackle new resurgences of age-old problems, such as drug use and bad driving.
“I don’t know if there’s anything that the public should be alarmed about,” said Lt. Jerry Partin with the Vermont State Police. “But they should be alarmed about loved ones drinking and driving.”
The statistics of crime
While drugs and traffic top the list of concerns for local policing, none of Franklin County’s police departments have seen any upward trend lines emerge around crime.
“I don’t have the numbers or feeling that crime is up in our area,” Lt. Partin told the Messenger. “I just don’t see any uptick.”
“The overall crime stats aren’t really indicating a sharp rise in crime,” St. Albans City Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said by email.
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and Swanton Village Police Chief Matt Sullivan’s numbers reflected much of the same.
Nor has Franklin County become any more dangerous for people to be out in public, as most violent crime is usually done in private. Statistics on who commits crime in Franklin County show that the large majority of violent crimes are done by young men – 78% are committed by those under 40 – usually in private places to people they already know.
Consequently, the biggest crime issues of today remain more of the same problems that police have tackled in the past.
That doesn’t mean everything is fine in the law enforcement field.
Resources are stretched thin, and police say that some criminals – especially those in the drug trade – have taken notice, adapting their tactics to make it more difficult for smaller agencies to tackle crime effectively.
“Dealers are smart, especially the bigger players,” Grismore said. “They’ll do their research. They'll mark out the areas. They'll see what the penalties are. They know areas that they can branch out into and exploit those vulnerabilities.”
Drug enforcement
In the months since August, Swanton village police officers have executed 12 search warrants as they pursued actors within the local drug trade.
Chief Matt Sullivan told the Messenger it’s been a new trend for the small department, although not for Sullivan himself. After spending decades with the Burlington Police Department, he joined the Swanton Village Police Department after running into political pressure – much of it from the city’s progressives – to retool policing standards.
These days, he’s more worried about what’s been happening in Swanton.
Drug dealers from larger urban centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York have found a strong market for illegal drugs in Franklin County. Using social media, these dealers will often locate local drug users and find ways to set up shop in someone’s residence.
A crew will then show up and take over, using drug money owed to them as a reason to stay until the local owner or tenant is wrapped up in the scheme, acting as a middleman for drug sales.
Sullivan said he’s seen the same pattern play out a few times now. A bad drug habit can end up costing someone $200 a day, and the illegal activity keeps the addict from getting help.
Eventually, more illegal drugs in the area then propagate more crime. Those who need money for drugs turn to property crimes, and the dealers themselves often are involved in violent crimes.
The death of Elijah Oliver in Swanton in February 2022 is a good example. As federal investigators parsed through the details of the case, they have largely defined Oliver’s shooting death as the result of an illegal drug trade turned deadly. Oliver himself had gang ties in Massachusetts.
But drugs don’t just come into the area by themselves.
Sullivan said drug dealers are seeking out the area because there are fewer drugs – and less cops – here in Vermont. Illegal drugs sell at five to seven times the price in Franklin County, and if a black market dealer has a connection and a car to arrive in Vermont, they can make more profit without as much work.
“It’s a gold rush up here,” Sullivan said.
St. Albans is seeing some of the same problems.
St. Albans City Police Chief Maurice Lamothe turned down an interview with the Messenger on crime trends because of his department’s current investigations on the local drug market, but he stressed that drugs remain the largest issue affecting crime.
“The number one has, and will likely always be, the drug trade and all it brings with it. My guess is that if you ask other police agencies in the area, federal, state and county, you will get the same answer,” Lamothe said by email.
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore agreed. When a portion of the illegal drug market is shut down in St. Albans and Swanton, drug users will seek out different sources, moving further north and east into the county’s other population centers, such as Enosburgh, where deputies with his office will run into them.
“Drugs are still the biggest issue that we deal with. They’re still the number one issue and really the root of all evils. So we still see a lot of cocaine base (crack cocaine) and that’s still pretty prevalent,” Grismore said.
Knowing the depth of the county’s drug problem, however, can be difficult. Crime statistics don’t reflect much difference in the number of drug crimes compared to previous years, but both Grismore and Sullivan expect that drug use is probably underreported.
While making Narcan more readily available saves people from overdoses, Sullivan expects that it also enables people who are addicted to stay addicted, as they don’t have to worry as much about repercussions of their dangerous behaviors.
Consequently, police will often find Narcan alongside other tools used in the drug trade, such as scales, baggies and drug paraphernalia.
Police also lost a tool to combat the illegal drug trade when marijuana was legalized, Grismore said. Before, police could use marijuana as the probable cause to conduct searches, which sometimes led to additional arrests.
“We could get into cars that way,” Grismore said. “It would allow us to have interactions with folks that might be a part of the drug trade a lot more than we can now.”
Traffic crimes
The other major crime trend affecting local law enforcement recently is bad driving. More people are speeding and driving recklessly.
Why? The general theory is that motorists have adapted to less enforcement.
During the pandemic, police drastically cut motor vehicle stops in an effort to reduce viral spread via-face-to-face interactions, and these days, Franklin County’s police chiefs expect that motorists have gotten used to being less weary when driving around as they’re less likely to get a ticket.
This past year, it’s likely why Route 105 saw 14 deaths as the result of motor accidents since 2020.
Lt. Jerry Partin, commander of the St. Albans barracks for the Vermont State Police, said the problem seems to have receded thanks to placing additional law enforcement on the route to get motorists to slow down.
But not everyone has VSP’s resources. Smaller departments often have to prioritize where to best use their officers’ time, and traffic enforcement will often get laid aside when larger investigations are required.
Swanton Village PD is a great example. Sullivan pointed out that one drug investigation can take weeks of an officer’s time, and major search warrants will require an enormous effort to make sure evidence is tagged correctly and officers stay safe during the search. Traffic enforcement, therefore, often falls down the list of things to do.
Sullivan has instituted some changes to help on that front. To tamp down speeding, such as what’s seen on Route 78 and Maquam Shore Road, Swanton Village PD has a speed trailer it will set up in the area. Sullivan also has made overtime work available for officers who want to do some traffic enforcement when possible.
Having more resources, however, would be the most helpful. Police departments across the area all say they’re having a hard time staffing their agencies and keeping officers in the current workforce climate. For one, there’s just not enough workers to go around, and the idea of actually being a police officer has lost its sheen, especially among younger residents.
Raising pay rates has helped, but it hasn’t solved the problem. Grismore said even VSP is struggling to attract officers, and they pay their troopers at the highest rates in the state. The smaller departments patrolling the area – like St. Albans City PD, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Swanton Village PD – have an even harder time competing as inflation continues to hamper budgets.
