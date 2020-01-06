ST. ALBANS — Early this morning, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) arrested a wanted fugitive from Iowa at Planet Fitness early this morning.
According to the SAPD, at 4:45 a.m. police received a top that Michael Noe, 25, was hiding out in the St. Albans area.
He was quickly located and arrested in the locker room of the gym.
Noe was wanted on a full extradition warrant for allegedly fleeing a Dept. of Corrections residential facility in Iowa.
He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and is expected to appear in Franklin County Superior Court today.