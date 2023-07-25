(Left to right) State Reps. Karen Dolan, Martin LoLande and Mike McCarthy attend the first session of the House’s special investigatory committee looking into the potential impeachment of two Franklin County officials.
MONTPELIER — After receiving no documents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the House Special Committee on Impeachment is now ready to go to court to get them.
The group held its first open meeting since June 9 this past week when investigators recognized they had yet to receive information needed to move forward with the analysis of the sheriff’s office’s financial records, despite sending a subpoena.
To compel the documents, legislators approved adding $12,000 to law firm Downs Rachlin Martin’s (DRM) contract to potentially represent the committee in court.
The additional spend will bring DRM’s contract up to $87,000 to complete the subsequent investigation into the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Getting info
Tim Doherty, director of DRM, said the law firm sent an email a few weeks ago to Sheriff John Grismore to request the documents needed to conduct the committee’s investigation, and Grismore referenced the need to check in with legal counsel before fulfilling the committee’s “voluminous” request.
No answer has been received since by the law firm.
“Open-ended declarations that subpoenas would be responded to without a timeframe is not the normal order of business,” Doherty said.
Without an answer in hand, the next move by the committee would be to pursue litigation to enforce the subpoena, which would be followed through by early August. If everything goes as planned, Doherty estimated the firm could have the investigation wrapped up by mid-October at the earliest.
Without the documents, however, the subsequent investigation could stretch even longer as Doherty said the information is needed before interviews with sheriff’s office staff can begin.
The committee agreed. After meeting in executive session, the committee amended the Downs Rachlin Martin contract.
“We don’t want to rush this either, We want to make sure that this is done right,” Committee Chair Martin LaLonde (D-South Burlington) said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is already being investigated by the Vermont State Police due to “questionable” records, and the House Special Committee is looking into whether Grismore’s alleged actions rise to the level of impeachment.
Grismore is also fighting a simple assault charge in the Grand Isle County court system after he allegedly struck a man in custody roughly a year ago.
Lavoie investigation
The Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry began at the end of May, and since that time, there’s been relatively little new information about the investigations or its proceedings.
Instead, the committee has spent much of its time in executive sessions following up with witnesses involved in the investigation of Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans) said the committee is using a prior investigation into Lavoie’s office – completed by legal firm Paul Frank and Collins – as a jumping-off point for the committee’s work, and as new names have come up during questioning, the group of legislators have brought in more witnesses to get a better understanding of what occurred at the office.
“The testimony we took a few weeks ago inspired us to ask for a broader group of people who could create context and corroborate some of the initial story,” McCarthy said.
The Paul Frank and Collins report details how Lavoie used discriminatory and sexist language as head of the office, which allegedly created a hostile work environment for his staff of mostly women. Lavoie contends that the state’s narrative is false.
As for the reason behind its closed door proceedings, McCarthy said the committee has been extra careful protecting witness testimony in order to stop any potential retribution to whistleblowers if any action is taken against Lavoie.
If warranted, drafting impeachment articles could then be started as soon as this November.
The important part, McCarthy said, is that the state has a way to hold such county level officers accountable if malfeasance is done. Because right now, not much can be done without state action, especially if popular sentiment is on their side.
“Do we really want that office -– if it’s corrupt or not -– to be entirely dependent on the character of who’s elected every four years?” McCarthy said.
Josh Ellerbrock covers the western side of Franklin County and specializes in state government, politics and community news. Prior to moving to Vermont, he reported from Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio and Colorado.
