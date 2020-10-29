GEORGIA – The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Georgia home Wednesday morning is believed to have been accidental, according to investigators.
According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report, a fire that caused substantial smoke damage to a home on Fontaine Drive was likely caused by an oil-fired heater installed in the home’s first floor.
Georgia’s volunteer fire department reportedly responded to news of a fire early Wednesday morning, arriving to scenes of heavy smoke coming from the fire’s first floor entrance.
The home’s occupant was reportedly home at the time of the fire and had attempted extinguishing the fire on his own before “safely” fleeing with his dog, according to VSP’s report.
No injuries were reported during the fire.
Once the fire was “quickly extinguished,” Georgia’s fire chief Keith Baker reported the fire to the state police’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in investigating the cause of the fire.
A subsequent investigation connected the fire to a direct vent oil-fired heater on the home’s first floor and classified the fire as an accident, according to VSP’s report.
State police said the fire had caused substantial smoke damage to the home but that the home itself wasn’t destroyed.
The Red Cross is reportedly helping the tenants displaced by Wednesday’s fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.