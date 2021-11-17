ST. ALBANS CITY — Audience members would never know the students dancing across the stage at Bellows Free Academy had just overcome one of the most challenging school years of their lives. The joy was palpable.
Despite challenges, performing “Into the Woods” Nov. 18-20 is for many a sort of homecoming — a return to an art form that inspires creativity and drive, but was mostly shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am surprised in every way imaginable,” said Pilot DesLauriers, who stars as The Baker. “This show has been incredibly important to all of us.”
During Tuesday’s dress rehearsal, teacher and director Susan Palmer rallied the troops and students sprang into action. On stage, the woods loomed spooky and ominous, as fairytale ball gowns appeared and a witch donned her shiny black wig. Students held up each others’ hair and helped zip costumes.
“I think now more than ever, students need to escape reality sometimes,” said Lianna Roque, assistant director of the show. “When they can do that on stage, it helps them let things out...it helps them go into the woods.”
Combining several Grimm brothers’ fairy tales, “Into the Woods” follows several characters as they face obstacles — a fitting plot for a school year that has been rife with challenges.
Despite COVID-19 protocols, technological mishaps, overloaded schedules and having to recast members, the cast and crew of “Into the Woods” remained steadfast: the show must go on.
Theatre is their home
“Theatre has been my life … my safe haven,” said senior Lindsay Bernard, who plays Cinderella. “It’s a place where you go after school, and everyone is really accepting of each other. We’re a really close family here.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shows everywhere were interrupted and cancelled, and masks were required at crowded events. Many wondered how programs like BFA Theatre would survive.
Roque said the cast and crew still had to juggle mask mandates, personal protective equipment availability and increased hygiene requirements on top of their lines and blocking. Throughout, they listened intently for the next recommendations regarding COVID-19 from the state.
But BFA-St. Albans students refused to let their beloved curtain fall for good.
“Theatre is a space to step away from everything else,” said Emily Parent, who plays The Baker’s Wife. “We can step into the theatre, knowing we get to play in our own fairytale world. It’s nice not to think about the stress of everything else for a moment. To take that and just breathe.”
While Palmer thought the “Into the Woods Jr.” version of the musical would be easier for the company to handle — especially given the fluctuating hardships of COVID-19 — the students were adamant that they would either go big or go backstage, and the full-length stage version of the musical was on.
“A lot of students were really excited about doing a big performance … about getting back on track and doing the full version,” Roque said. “That’s a huge task to take on. It’s been really impressive for them to remain so confident and determined throughout the whole thing.”
For veteran stage manager and senior Yukina Benjamin, coming back was a challenge: she hadn’t managed a show in years because of COVID-19 and school closures. Memorizing scene changes and spending six hours weeding out technical issues with lights technician Izzy Williams were just two of the dragons the stage crew had to slay in the battle for curtain call.
“It’s been really stressful,” Benjamin said. “We kept having unforeseen problems. One day, one of the lights stopped working. We were just rehearsing how to replace a techie if we lose one … but watching the dress rehearsal yesterday, I was pretty proud of everyone. I think we did pretty well.”
Why “Into the Woods?”
Into the Woods is a musical that first debuted in 1986 with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. In the musical, fairytale characters — Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and others — go into the woods looking for solutions to their wishes. Each character has a different desire: to go to the festival, to save a best friend, to have a family.
In the woods, the characters face internal realizations that teach them life lessons. Like each of the student actors, the characters have to rise to meet challenges they may not see coming.
Cast and crew members said COVID-19 didn't stand a chance against their theatre community though.
On evenings and weekends, parents, community members and theatre professionals from out of town built sets, made costumes and found materials for the show, including freshly-baked goods to spray with a glue epoxy in order to make ultra-realistic props.
“I’m really proud of everything we’ve done,” Parent said. “I’m really proud of this community. Without the community, we probably wouldn’t be here...I see our performance as a way of thanking them. They’re a piece of this too.”
