ST. ALBANS — A crash Saturday on Interstate 89 didn't injure the driver of the sole involved vehicle, 33-year-old Timothy Johnson, of St. Albans.
Vermont State Police reported Johnson's 2008 Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway on Interstate 89 northbound, just before Exit 18.
Johnson told police he moved over to allow room to a vehicle in the breakdown lane, only to go off the roadway, into the median, and finally come to rest after crashing into trees in a wooded area, according to the VSP.
Johnson's Vibe took major front end damage.