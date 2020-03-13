ST. ALBANS CITY – According to the high school’s administration, work remains underway to improve Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans’s adoption of proficiency-based learning after a series of contentious meetings last fall drew attention to a troubled transition.
According to BFA’s interim principal – the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD)’s assistant superintendent Bill Kimball – the school had taken steps to address some of parents’ more immediate concerns regarding the school’s transition to proficiency-based learning.
Already the district had corrected its college transcripts for the current graduating class and improved transcripts for the following classes, and, according to Kimball, efforts had been made to improve communication with the public and between the school’s individual departments.
“We’re at different stages down the road with different groups,” Kimball said.
Proficiency-based learning refers to the relatively new approach to education where learning skills are graded rather than specific content taught in class.
Vermont’s statewide adoption of proficiency-based learning stems from Act 77, one of several dramatic reforms to Vermont’s education system that introduced more skills-oriented policies like flexible-pathways and mandatory personalized learning plans.
The transition, while mandated by the State Board of Education, was largely left to the individual school districts to navigate.
Educators in Franklin County have characterized the transition a major “shift in thinking” and called it to one of the most dramatic reforms in education in nearly a century, according to previous Messenger reports.
Troubles with BFA’s adoption of proficiencies came to light last fall when parents approached MRUSD’s school board with concerns their graduating high school students’ – the first issued since the school transitioned to proficiencies – were inconsistent, difficult to read and riddled with errors.
In a series of school board meetings followed by a heavily-attended public forum, parents, frustrated and concerned errors with transcripts would jeopardize their students’ applications for college, demanded apologies from the administration.
In the ensuing controversy, BFA’s principal for the better half of a decade, Chris Mosca, resigned, citing distance from family but admitting there had been difficulties in the school’s adoption of proficiency-based learning.
An internal audit presented to parents had found the transition to proficiencies had been muddled by conflicting interpretations of the school’s proficiency scores among BFA’s different departments and a general lack of communication between teachers, parents and students regarding BFA’s adoption of proficiencies.
In an interview with the Messenger, Kimball said the school had also changed its approach to proficiencies too frequently, creating a system Kimball, who had worked with schools transitioning to proficiency-based learning in the past, called “unstable.”
“There were so many changes year to year to year, and that didn’t make a stable system,” Kimball said. “This is not something that you keep changing the system, because you’ve got to get people bought into it.”
According to Kimball, the high school had immediately corrected its high school transcripts and turned those over to senior students.
Meanwhile, efforts were being made to further clarify and improve the school’s transcripts, with a more compartmentalized presentation of student scores, outside classes allowed through flexible-pathways and academic awards.
Those report cards were presented to students in the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, according to Kimball, to allow parents to see their students’ progress under the proficiency system and offer a chance for feedback on the school’s reporting.
Within those same updates, the school had cleaned up its PowerSchool reporting, according to Kimball, allowing for parents to track their students’ progress more easily.
The school’s administration has actively reached out to colleges – including schools outside of New England – for feedback on its transcripts and school profile, according to Kimball, with “no pushback” and promises that, were there questions, the universities were contact BFA’s guidance offices for further information.
According to Kimball, the school would continue clarifying its reporting based on proficiency-based learning, adding half-steps to its 4-point proficiency grading next year and, eventually, offering a conversion from the school’s proficiency scoring to a more recognizable letter grade.
Teachers, Kimball added, will have more flexibility when determining students’ final grades, with the school allowing teachers to raise scores above a default year-end average to better reflect learning students had done over the course of the year.
“In the proficiency world, you don’t want to penalize kids for learning, so it’s at least an average of the standard scores in that course,” Kimball said. “If you had evidence the kid learned more and the average doesn’t represent their final ability, you can raise it.”
There were also more conversations facilitated between the departments to standardize what scoring looks like under proficiencies and clarifying those scorings for both the teachers and, in particular, students. “The students are the ones that need to know this,” Kimball said. “The students and the teachers.”
Those definitions are still being worked on by the administration, Kimball said, with a particular focus on trimming some of the more intense academic jargon and more subjective adjectives used by the school to define its different scores.
Conversations with parents are ongoing, according to Kimball, though most of the frustration and criticism levied against the school last fall had reportedly cooled down as the reporting issues were smoothed out and the school’s grading became more consistent.
The school is still looking to form an advisory committee of parents to help provide feedback on proficiencies and is actively courting a student committee that can advise BFA’s administration on both proficiencies and on school policy more generally.
“We need more student voice in running the school here,” Kimball said. “The kids are in the system, so they need a little more concreteness.”
Since an initial parents forum last fall, Kimball said BFA has been more intentional about releasing information on its work around proficiency-based learning, with updates available online under a news tag at BFA’s website.
Kimball said there were plans for another parent’s forum sometime in the near future as well, allowing opportunities for further feedback on where the school’s reporting on proficiencies currently sits.
While work continues on clarifying the school’s proficiency scoring, Kimball said he felt “good about where we are.”
“I think we’re making improvements every day,” Kimball said. “This is not something done with the turn of a switch.”