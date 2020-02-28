FAIRFAX – Growing health care costs negotiated statewide have swelled the budget Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax’s school board has proposed for voter on Town Meeting Day, growing the school’s budget by nearly 7 percent from last year to $13.7 million.
According to the school board’s annual report posted alongside the school’s budget, the school district’s growing budget was swelled by higher transportation costs and an expected 12.9 percent increase in insurance rates the district has no control over.
The district sought to offset those costs with level funding by not adding any further staff to BFA, according to the report.
With the passage of Act 11 in 2018, health care for school employees became something negotiated at the state level, with the Vermont Education Health Initiative, a nonprofit providing health insurance to employees, proposing a 12.9 percent insurance rate hike late last year.
Throughout BFA’s budget, insurance and benefits raised different spending sections, in some cases even in places where proposed spending on salaries actually fell, like in a professional development segment and under buildings and grounds.
The school’s budget presentation, available online at the Franklin West Supervisory Union’s website, attributes more than $124,000 within BFA’s budget to higher health care insurance premiums.
Act 166, state law mandating all schools provide prekindergarten opportunities within their district, also had an impact on Fairfax’s budget, according to the school’s budget presentation.
Within the school district’s proposed budget, a tuition line item under prekindergarten grew from $152,896 to $189,475, an increase that, when paired with the typical salary increases and growing health care costs reflected across the budget, grows BFA’s prekindergarten overall expenses by nearly 25 percent to $447,000.
Tuition costs for technical education also grew by nearly $50,000 under BFA’s proposed budget, growing that line item to more than $600,000.
Transportation costs contracted through the supervisory union also affected Fairfax’s budget, growing from roughly $223,000 in 2019’s approved budget to nearly $400,000 under the school board’s current proposal.
The district attributes increased spending on transportation in part to the electric bus pilot BFA is now participating in, where the state pays for half of the cost of two new electric buses as well as the installation of infrastructure and mechanical training for newer buses.
While Fairfax’s weighted per pupil count is projected to grow this coming school year, per pupil spending still increased in Fairfax, rising 7.25 percent to $14,032 per equalized per pupil.
At nearly $14,000, Fairfax’s proposed per pupil spending rate is still significantly below the state’s estimated average of spending $17,133 per equalized pupil.
With Fairfax’s overall common level of appraisal, the metric used to gauge the difference between properties’ assessed values and their actual market values, continuing to decline, BFA’s education tax rate grew from $1.3377 in the 2019-2020 school year to $1.4457.
According to the school board’s annual report, BFA does not have a budgetary surplus to carry into the 2020-2021 school year to help offset spending.
As a separate article, the school board is also proposing a $200,000 capital expense for roofing projects at BFA, where, according to officials, three sections of the roof are either scheduled or past schedule for replacement.
The proposed roof replacements would increase spending by $231 per equalized pupil.