MONTPELIER – The Vermont Dept. of Financial Regulation (DFR) announced Tuesday it had reached a $1.8 million settlement with Companion Life Insurance Company for the insurance company’s sale of “unapproved and inadequate” student health insurance to students at Vermont universities.
According to a statement released by Gov. Phil Scott’s office Tuesday, DFR said Companion’s policies were missing coverage mandated by the Affordable Care Act and had not been filed with DFR.
More than 2,500 Vermont students bought policies through Companion that, according to DFR, the department would not have approved had the insurance company filed its policies with the state agency, due to lack of ACA-mandated coverage.
Companion policies, according to a DFR investigation, were missing coverage for certain preventative screenings and counseling, contraceptive management, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and athletic injuries, leading to “several hundred claims” being “improperly denied.”
Two hundred twelve Vermont students will now receive restitution for denied claims, according to DFR.
In a statement from Scott’s office, state officials championed the settlement with Companion as a victory for consumer protection.
“This significant penalty sends a strong and simple message to financial service companies that failure to comply with Vermont’s consumer protection laws will have firm consequences,” DFR head Michael Pieciak said in a statement.
“Consumers must have confidence in our marketplaces and businesses must compete on a level playing field,” Scott said. “I appreciate the work of our DFR team to secure this settlement, which achieves both these goals.”
According to DFR, Companion also failed to accurately represent its policies in marketing materials, appropriately maintain records and supervise its business partners.
Per Scott’s statement, the $1.8 million settlement will be paid out as follows:
- $950,000 administrative penalty to Vermont
- $481,243 in restitution to students whose claims were wrongfully denied
- $225,000 to the Vermont Legal Aid’s Office of the Health Care Advocate
- $150,000 to the Vermont Financial Services Education and Victim Restitution Fund
According to Scott’s statement, the Office of the Health Care Advocate will use its share of the funding to develop a targeted education campaign about student health insurance and support DFR with administering restitution to affected students.
“This is an excellent example of DFR protecting Vermonters from illegal insurance company practices,” said Mike Fisher, the chief health care advocate. “We are eager to launch a special project to provide additional legal supports and education to Vermont’s college students.”
Companion sold health insurance to students attending Burlington College, Champlain College, the College of St. Joseph, Green Mountain College, Landmark College, Middlebury College, the New England Culinary Institute, Norwich University, Saint Michael’s College and Sterling College.
According to the statement from Scott’s office, Companion is also required to pay restitution for improperly denied claims during the 2014 and 2015 school years not identified during DFR’s investigation.
The 212 students already identified should expect to receive contact from either the Office of the Health Care Advocates or Companion to coordinate restitution payments, the statement said.
DFR asks that students who purchased health insurance through these institutions during the relevant period and believe a medical claim may have been improperly denied contact:
- DFR Consumer Services by email at dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or by phone at either 802-828-3302 or 800-964-1784; or
- HCA Hotline by email at hca@vtlegalaid.org or by phone at 800-917-7787.