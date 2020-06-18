MONTPELIER – The Farm to Plate Network is seeking input into the next update of the Farm to Plate Strategic Plan, which guides how the network will support the development of the state’s agricultural system over the next ten years.
“By answering the questions in the survey, you’ll be adding your voice to the plan and helping to shape the next 10 years of farm and food development in Vermont. You will be asked to answer a short series of questions on the future of farming and food,” the network said in a written statement.
Everyone who responds will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to the farmers market of their choice.
The Farm to Plate Network is managed by the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund (VSJF).
In 2019, VSJF was reauthorized by the Vermont Legislature to create the Farm to Plate 2.0 Strategic Plan. The plan will be presented as a series of product, market, and issue briefs highlighting current conditions, bottlenecks and gaps, opportunities, and recommendations for a wide range of topics relating to agriculture and food in Vermont. Part One was published in January 2020 and Part Two will be available this summer. The final version of the Farm to Plate Strategic Plan 2.0 will be delivered to the Vermont Legislature in January 2021.
The original Farm to Plate 1.0 Strategic Plan, created in 2009 following the signing of the Farm to Plate Investment Program legislation into law, provides an overview of the development process VSJF used to work with over 1,200 farmers, producers, technical assistance providers, and farm and food sector industry leaders to create Vermont’s original food system plan. It highlights 25 goals and dozens of strategies to strengthen and grow Vermont’s food system, as well as the progress to reach those goals, and explores the major issues impacting Vermont’s food system.
Take the survey at: https://cutt.ly/F2P-Public-Input.