Northwestern Medical Center began its Inpatient Pediatric service in March of 2022, increasing care for pediatric patients ranging from newborns to adolescents.
The hospital-based pediatric service team consists of three providers: Medical Director, Dr. Colleen Moran, along with two Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Dana Barkley and Katie Shattuck.
Previously, primary care pediatricians were serving patients both in the hospital and at their local outpatient clinics.
“The complexity of modern healthcare continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and the demands on primary care practitioners is immense,” said Dr. John Minadeo, Chief Medical/Quality Officer at NMC.
“Decades ago, it became standard practice for adult primary care providers to change their operations, as covering their office patients by day as well taking call in the hospital for admitted patients by night became overwhelming,” explained Dr. Minadeo.
As a result, the Hospitalists as a specialty of adult medicine, became widespread. Hospitalists focus on the care of acutely ill patients requiring in-hospital care, and do not have an additional outpatient practice. This allows the primary care providers to have a sustainable work-life balance and stay focused on current best-practice recommendations for outpatient care, according to Dr. Minadeo.
“Recently our pediatricians were feeling similar forces, and we established a hospital-based pediatrics team to focus solely on the care of the newborn and pediatric admissions. Thus, allowing the community pediatricians to concentrate on their office practices without having to be called away for emergencies or be up all night with a sick patient and then have to face a day full of office appointments,” Dr. Minadeo said.
“Since the start of the pediatric hospitalist service, we have more than doubled our pediatric admissions over previous years, including the medical complexity of patients being managed at NMC,” said Dr. Colleen Moran, Director of Inpatient Pediatrics.
“With the recent pediatric respiratory surge, we have adjusted the schedule to meet the needs of the increased patient demand,” she said. In general, one of the PNP providers is always on primary service with Dr. Moran as a back-up provider.
With on-going training, additional equipment, and team collaboration, Dr. Moran says the extended team will be able to care for a large variety and number of pediatric patients, including NMC’s average of 350-400 newborn births per year.
“The pediatric hospitalist team has been able to expand the pediatric patient population being cared for at NMC, in both the emergency department and those requiring admission to the hospital,” she said.
“Dr. Moran’s team has been a great addition to our medical staff, and in collaboration with Monarch Maples Pediatrics, they are all providing an invaluable service to the spectrum of pediatric needs of our community,” Dr. Minadeo said. “With this recent surge in pediatric illness, we feel fortunate to have both groups care for the children of our area.”
Over the past two months, NMC has seen a steady increase in pediatric respiratory patients including those with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) or other viral illnesses that are typically seen in the winter.
“This is multifactorial, with the lifting of COVID-19 public health measures and an ‘immunity gap’ for young children that have had limited exposure to these common viruses,” explained Dr. Moran.
“These viruses, including RSV, are not new and thankfully we know how to treat these patients. At this time, we have the capacity to admit three-to-four pediatric patients on a given day, in addition to caring for newborn patients,” she said. “This is providing a necessary need within our community.”
Earlier this fall, the NMC Pediatric Service team ran a multi-disciplinary education series in preparation for the predicted busy respiratory season, based upon data and experiences from the southern hemisphere that saw an early rise in RSV, flu, and COVID cases.
“Dr. Moran had the foresight to recognize that this season could result in more pediatric admissions than in the past, and so had embarked on a series of intense education for our staff around pediatric respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Minadeo. The training sessions were well attended by members of the medical staff, nursing staff and respiratory therapists, he said.
“We anticipate a winter surge that may limit our capacity to transfer patients because of overwhelming demand,” said Dr. Minadeo.
“With the guidance of Dr. Moran and our inpatient team, as well as our partnership with outpatient pediatricians and family practice providers, our nursing and respiratory staff, we feel that we are doing everything possible - to be as prepared as possible - for the challenges before us.”
