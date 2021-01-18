WATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Corrections on Friday announced that an inmate and several staff tested positive for COVID-19 across several state prisons.
According to the DOC, an inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, two staff members at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in Springfield and one staff member at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland tested positive last week.
After receiving the positive tests Wednesday and Thursday, the state initiated a contact tracing effort and placed NECC and SSCF on full lockdown. MVRCF was placed on modified lockdown, and the other two facilities were also placed on that status as of Friday.
The state said staff identified as having close contact with the positive cases are quarantining.
In total, 41 staff members and 244 inmates have tested positive since March 2020, according to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.