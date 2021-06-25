ST. ALBANS -- An inmate at Northwest Correctional Facility was cited for possession of heroin and cocaine on Friday, according to a release.
Burlington resident Terry A. Parson Jr., 38, was cited by a detective inside of the correctional facility for possession of illegal drugs, police said.
A statement from Vermont State Police indicated that Parson is charged to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 2 to answer for his alleged crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.