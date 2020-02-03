ENOSBURGH — Jim Cameron took the gloves off Thursday night. Or rather, the shoes. His shoes.
And though that might give the impression Cameron was literally footloose and fancy-free, he was, in fact, steering that group of local volunteers called the Enosburgh Initiative toward a resuscitated next year of community spirit.
The Initiative’s efforts seem to have slowed down a bit here in recent months. Holidays make for easy potholes in volunteer efforts, and 2019 was sort of a marathon year for Enosburgh, centered on SE Group planning, whether for a vital downtown or expanded recreation fields, the creation of a community economic development director position and all-around better communication between local boards and the community they serve.
But if this past Thursday’s meeting was any indication, the Initiative may be approaching its second wind.
The spirited conversation gusted through several topics of no small importance: chain retailers coming into town, the sale, and potential for, the National Guard armory and a couple of local opportunities to coordinate community efforts and keep the broader state spotlight on Enosburgh.
First, the retailers. Shoppers here might have noticed a promising banner in the Rite Aid shopping center: Feldman’s Bagels is coming to town, just over a year after its arrival in the City of St. Albans.
But Cameron shared a bit of news that might less obvious to the general public: another major retailer, Tractor Supply Co., aims to set up shop here.
Cameron didn’t paint that news any which way as either positive or negative. He said he was just sharing it so interested parties could attend the municipal development review board’s meeting on Feb. 19, when the DRB hears the project developers’ proposal.
According to that DRB meeting’s agenda, the NERP Holding & Acquisitions Co. plans to construct a new 19,000-square-foot building on Jayview Drive, property owned by Pomerleau near the Hannaford. That building would house a Tractor Supply Co., including an interior pet grooming and washing service area and 65 new parking spaces.
The DRB meeting in question starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Enosburg Emergency Services building, just down the road from the Hannaford plaza. It is, of course, open to the public.
The forthcoming sale of the National Guard armory, on Pearl Street, occupied a pensive, hopeful chunk of Thursday’s conversation. Sean Kio, the above-mentioned economic development director, reminded the Initiative the Guard is on its way out of Enosburgh sometime in the next year.
So the question becomes what to do with the building. Kio said town officials have “expressed some high level of interest” in turning the building into municipal offices, that Larry Gervais, the town selectboard chair, is coordinating a tour of the facility with the Governor’s Office. The town and the state government have discussed tentative dates, but Kio said nothing is final as of yet.
Initiative volunteers offered that the building could make a rich location for the blooming Enosburgh Community Center, currently housed in a small building on Missisquoi Street beside the Cold Hollow Career Center.
Cameron said the building has “fantastic opportunities for the area, for us.
“It’s so big. It has vaults. It’s on the ground floor. It’s got parking. It’s got everything.”
Cameron said the building is “too big” to house solely the town or the village offices, but that both could be housed within the building, as well as, say, the public library and the community center, in his opinion — and then, he said, there would still be room remaining.
But that’s a discussion topic for a future date that’s not yet clear. Cameron and the crew shared several upcoming dates that are certain — and in the broader Enosburgh’s best interest.
Case in point, a community walkabout this coming Thursday, Feb. 6. Local community members plan to walk with state and organizational officials like Richard Amore, of the Vermont Dept. of Housing and Community Development, Liz Gamache of Preservation Trust and Caitlin Corkins of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, starting at 1 p.m. at the Quincy Hotel.
“This is ... cheerleading, re-energizing, rethinking, refocusing on what these people can and can’t offer for us to help us with things,” Cameron explained. “The idea is ... to visit, talk, discuss what’s gone on around town and then take a good walk around town.”
Local health officer Stacy Carpenter reminded the group of a Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail meeting this coming Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the emergency services building, when the SE Group presents branding, marketing and wayfinding designs for the MVRT, the culmination of about a year’s work uniquely and largely funded by a grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
Finally, Cameron reminded the group of a joint meeting this coming Saturday, Feb. 8, of a multitude of local organizations, from municipal boards to the Friends of the Opera House. The Initiative has regularly coordinated these meetings for a little over a year, bridging communication gaps in the interest of pooling resources — and saving people from duplicating energy.
This particular meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Enosburg Falls High School library.
“It went very well last time, very simple,” Cameron said.
He finished that reminder with the same statement with which he concluded every other meeting announcement: “Anyone is welcome. Everyone and anyone is welcome.”
The defining principle of the Initiative, restated here for future clarity.