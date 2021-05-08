MONTPELIER — While totals aren’t completely tallied, initial reports from Green Up Day show elevated numbers of volunteers and trash collected, according to Green Up Vermont.
Kate Alberghini, executive director of the nonprofit, says many towns were calling needing more bags the week before Green Up Day.
“So I spent the week basically trying to figure out how to get more bags out to these towns, which was great,” she says. "It was truly invigorating as Vermonters were seeing a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Still with caution we advised all safety components and had a great response from all towns."
Green Up Day is the annual event where volunteers across the state spend the first Saturday in May picking up trash along the roadsides. It’s coordinated state-wide by Green Up Vermont, a private nonprofit organization. Funding for this organization comes from many sources, including the state, private businesses and individuals, and voluntary donations from towns and cities.
In addition to being a corporate sponsor of the event, many of the trash bins used for dropoff are provided by Casella Waste Systems. Joe Fusco, vice president of Casella, says that Rutland County has already reported three tons of trash picked up on Green Up Day.
“We sent out from our company well over 100 volunteers and our volunteers alone collected 400 bags of trash in about a dozen towns around the state,” says Fusco.
“I think we’re trying to get ready for summer, so it’s a wonderful Vermont tradition and I personally think in this particular time period with the pandemic, people were really looking for an activity to kind of get out and socialize safely and also beautify Vermont at the same time,” he says.
Alberghini says she had reports from a few towns that say their roads have been cleaner than ever, but weren’t sure why.
“They didn’t know if it was people not traveling to work or whatever, but many towns are reporting a high volume in volunteers getting out and helping and more trash,” she says.
Last year’s event, according to Alberghini, saw 14,000 volunteers collecting 241 tons of trash and 9,000 tires. It might be another six weeks before the 2021 data is all in.
“It was postponed mainly due to our supply channels for the green bags,” Alberghini said.
This year wasn’t a complete return to normal, she said, but kids were back in school and were able to help.
“We added a few more contests too; the poster contest and writing contest, we added a jingle contest and a video contest,” she said. “... but it was nice to get kids back in school and teachers talking about it and promoting Green Up Day.”
This year, Green Up Vermont also partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to mark the 50th anniversary of Woodsy Owl, a character similar to Smokey Bear, but with a focus on littering rather than wildfire prevention, said Alberghini.
