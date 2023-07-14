Power outages, natural disasters, or unforeseen expenses can impact access to food. If your food has been damaged or you need access to food quickly, you may be eligible for expedited 3SquaresVT benefits or to have benefit money restored.
3SVT households (EBT) that lost food due to a "Household Misfortune"--such as a flood, fire, or power outages of more than 4 hours--may qualify for replacement benefits of the value of lost food. The household must report the loss within ten days of the misfortune.
Call the Benefits Service Center a 1-800-479-6151 to report your loss within 10 days, or if you are a senior (60 and older) contact Age Well’s Senior Helpline at 1-800-642-5119
There is more information about replacement benefits at https://vermontfoodhelp.com/get-help-quickly.
