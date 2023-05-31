ST. ALBANS – The St. Albans Town Industrial Plant will be growing this summer with the addition of a new $18 million biogas facility built by PurposeEnergy.
Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to construct the processing plant, the company builds biogas digesters that can take organic waste and transform it into electrical energy.
“There’s more complexity to it – because of the things that happen inside the tank – but the best idea to give you is it kind of works like your stomach,” Sean O’Neill, vice president of development told the Messenger.
In this case, industrial food waste – stuff that would normally be tanked off site for destruction elsewhere – gets literally piped in from the Ben & Jerry’s plant, then a mix of bacteria process it to create gasses, which are then burnt to generate electricity.
The benefits, O’Neill said, are that local food processing facilities now have a place to remove industrial food waste without needing to truck it hundreds of miles away, and there’s extra electricity added to the grid.
“Working on climate justice initiatives is an effort that requires all businesses like Ben & Jerry’s to step up and play a part if we truly want to implement impactful and meaningful change,” Jenna Evans, global sustainability manager at Ben & Jerry’s, said in a statement. “Today begins a new chapter breaking ground on this anaerobic digester adjacent to our St. Albans location.”
Other local companies expected to utilize the facility are Casella Waste Systems, Richard I. Green Trucking and Wind River Environmental.
O’Neill said construction of the facility has begun, and if everything moves forward as expected, the facility will be ready for production by the end of 2024.
PurposeEnergy’s footprint
Once it's up and running, O’Neill said the facility will produce roughly 1 MWh, or enough electricity to power 800 homes.
And it will create jobs. The construction phase is estimated to create 25 jobs, and the running of the actual facility will add five more to the local economy.
But O’Neill said one of the biggest benefits is capacity. PurposeEnergy estimates the new facility will treat up to 50,000 gallons of food waste and wastewater per day, and that will create ancillary benefits by making the regional network more efficient and opening up capacity for more growth.
It also gives other food processing companies looking for space another reason to settle in St. Albans, and the surrounding region.
According to a PurposeEnergy statement, the facility will serve a collection of Northern Vermont and Upstate New York-based food and beverage producers, including Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s plant.
PurposeEnergy has built similar biogas digester plants in Vermont in the past, including those at Zero Gravity and Fiddlehead breweries.
After securing a place in Vermont’s electrical markets, a future project is also planned to serve Franklin Foods, the Enosburg Falls cream cheese maker.
That new plant will produce up to 710 kWh of renewable electricity from food waste, and construction is scheduled to begin this year.
The company also has another project, located at the Agri-mark plant, under active construction in Middlebury.
As for the impact to St. Albans, O’Neill assured the Messenger that the plant – although it digests organic waste – will not bring any undue odors to the industrial park, as PurposeEnergy has a strong financial incentive to burn as much of the gas created from the process as possible.
“If anything smelled, that would be us losing money,” O’Neil said. “We can’t afford to let it smell.”
