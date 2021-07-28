On July 21st at around 4:00 p.m., a 21-year old individual allegedly pointed a gun at another vehicle while driving past, traveling on I-89 in Milton, according to a Vermont State Police incident report.
In the car of the accused was the individual and his brother. In the car of the alleged victims were two 63 year old individuals.
A Deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department later located the vehicle and identified the occupants.
The case was subsequently transferred to VSP and following additional investigation the individual was cited for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.
