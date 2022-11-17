FRANKLIN COUNTY — More than a year after the Town of Franklin passed its “Declaration of Inclusion,” the document has been making its way to the selectboard’s of Franklin County’s remaining towns.
But not everyone is on board.
The document – just three paragraphs – has prompted hours of discussion in the town hall meeting rooms of Franklin County this past week as a few local elected officials voiced their reluctance to pass the document without a more stringent review.
In its original form, the document condemns racism and discrimination and lays the groundwork for town’s to commit formally to continue making each municipality a “place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
For the most part, officials across governments have repeated concerns that the document’s language, as well as any localized changes, needs further legal review in order to protect local municipalities from legal repercussions.
At the Town of Swanton’s Nov. 1 meeting, newly-appointed selectboard member Steve Bourgeois raised the questions, which prompted a pause in the selectboard’s approach.
“I know what we’re trying to do, but we have to be careful what position we put the board in when we approve these policies, and something that’s a little ambiguous might be very troublesome later,” Bourgeois said. “That’s why we’re concerned.”
The selectboard agreed to take another look at the document after getting legal input.
A similar scene was repeated on Nov. 14 in St. Albans City, when councilors Tim Hawkins and Bob Farrar brought similar concerns forward.
“In my living, we look at the words very carefully. I think Mr. Hawkins does as well. The words make a significant difference as far as I’m concerned,” Farrar said.
In general, town selectboards will often review documents for potential legal vulnerabilities, but at this point, the declaration and its offshoots have already had their fair share of legal review across the state. As of Monday night, the declaration had been approved by 76 towns in Vermont and endorsed by the state’s top Republican, Gov. Phil Scott, after a similar proclamation of inclusion was passed by his office.
The Vermont Leagues of Cities & Towns, a statewide organization that provides legal resources to its member base of municipalities, also gave it the greenlight.
Al Wakefield, one of the declaration’s biggest statewide advocates, pointed out as much on Monday night at the St. Albans City Council meeting.
“This declaration initially was reviewed by [VLCT’s] attorneys and found to have no vulnerabilities,” Wakefield said.
The trip around Vermont
While the declaration has just hit St. Albans and Swanton, the document has been making its rounds in state government since at least 2021 due in large part to the efforts of Wakefield and Bob Harnish.
The declaration, however, originated in Franklin County.
Harnish is the cousin of Dave Bennion, who is Franklin’s selectboard chair, and Franklin passed the initial declaration in 2020 after Bennion got the idea from a town in Maine. Following in Franklin’s wake, Berkshire and Highgate passed the declaration soon after.
“We [Franklin] kind of got the ball rolling here without realizing it was gonna come to much,” Bennion said. “For a little town, I think we’re pretty progressive.”
But as the St. Albans City’s Belonging, Inclusion and Equity Committee found out Monday night, the declaration is running into some controversy these days. Moments after the document was presented to City Council, councilors Farrar and Hawkins began to ask about the potential legal ramifications of its language – especially the section added by the BEI committee.
Over the last few months, the committee has been customizing the document to highlight the problems of implicit bias.
“Implicit bias is real and tackling it is fundamental to producing better outcomes in government,” committee vice-chair Reier Erickson said. He added that the committee wanted to include specifics about bias in order to better hold the city council accountable.
The new language includes the following:
“We further commit to doing a better job of tackling our own biases, both implicit and explicit, and trying to elevate voices and people who have not traditionally been heard or valued. We recognize that these discussions will be hard and will expose many of our prejudices. Our goal is to excise these from the City, both as individuals, and as a municipality.”
After the introduction and initial reactions, the conversation soon grew heated. Multiple members of the BEI Committee took to the podium to make the case that the spirit of the declaration was already well communicated, and that the two councilors were nitpicking and undermining the advisory role of the committee due to their own implicit bias.
Farrar and Hawkins, however, pointed out that council often reviews documents before passing, and with the additional language included, the BEI Committee had characterized the city as doing a bad job without providing substantial evidence.
“I read it like somebody saying we’ve done a bad job,” Hawkins said.
Speaking from Zoom, BEI committee member Eliana Castro expressed disappointment at the councilors’ reactions.
“I don’t think you have any proof that you’ve done a good job to begin with,“ she said. “We have seen anti-semitic literature left at people’s homes. We have seen all kinds of evidence of people feeling entirely unvalued and invisible.”
The discussion, however, ultimately didn’t affect the voting outcome. After the back-and-forth, city council passed the declaration 4-to-2 with Hawkins and Farrar voting against it.
Both Ward 4 Alderperson Michael McCarthy and Council President Chad Spooner had high praise for the declaration, pointing out that they had voted to set up the committee to do such work.
“This is great,” Spooner said. “This is what we asked them to do. This is why we created the committee, and this is what we wanted to come before us with.”
Meanwhile…
In the Town of Swanton, the declaration of inclusion was brought in front of the selectboard by the priest of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Rob Spainhour.
“Seven and a half years ago, I came to this lovely village. I was also welcomed and received by everybody I encountered,” Spainhour said. “I’ve never felt I was an outsider, except for occasionally, the flatlander comments.”
Bourgeois asked for clarification on some of the declaration’s language, especially what it means when it comes to implicit bias.
Spainhour said he’d give an example he ran into in North Carolina. He was working as a school administrator to raise test scores in a community that was predominantly Black, and he said he began to read up on implicit bias as part of his work with the diocese.
“I suddenly realized that for all the good I did – and it was all good – I had not one time gone to the varied population to ask them what would help them. I was making a determination on what would work, but how much richer would it have been if I had taken information from them. There was a bias on my part,” Spainhour said.
While no vote was taken, Swanton selectboard members did express support for the declaration. Earl Fournier, for example, pointed out that such a declaration pinned on Swanton’s website could signal to outsiders that the Swanton community wants people to find a place there.
“We need to start thinking like this as a community, as a country, as a freaking world, because we’re not going to be around a hell of a lot longer if we can’t learn to live together. And it’s getting bad,” he said.
Bourgeois called for further review, however, before taking the vote. Spainhour said he understood the approach.
“It’s not about beating people up. That’s part of what gets bandied about when they talk about racism on the news. It’s not about beating people up. It's just recognizing where we come from,” he said.
“As we say down south, you’re not going to find a booger behind a tree that doesn’t exist, but if there is one, we will call it,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.