RICHFORD – While the Bee Gees may have made the phrase famous, staying alive isn’t what a lot of crops seem to do. And sometimes you have to inspire – or force – them to keep growing.
This year, my cucumbers decided to fall over and kind of die, despite the fact that they got the same vitamins as everyone else.
I kept the squash and other cucurbits alive using Coop Poop tea, a dehydrated nitrogen supplement that we mix with water and pour onto our crops. The leeks, peppers, tomatoes, squash, eggplants, herbs, potatoes and asparagus (though small and waif-like in their first year) enjoyed repeated drenchings with the stuff, and as long as we fought the bugs off, the plants regenerated when damaged.
The cucumbers were more stubborn. They simply refused to drink. Their leaves never became a deep green and despite their happy yellow flowers, their vines remained spindly. Their fruit were short, fat, cone-shaped and quite bitter.
My recently transplanted raspberries [I got them from a friend] fruited briefly before withering and crisping by mid-July. I’ll pray for a resurgence next spring, but I’ll need to find a berry expert to walk me through that one.
Big appetites, big fruits
Some plants, like leeks and peppers, are what are called “heavy feeders,” and require more nutrients than other crops. Since we were determined to have a bumper crop [or whatever we could, really] this year, we fertilized with coop poop as often as we watered. The result? Jalapenos as big as my hand and hot banana peppers by the dozen.
We also stripped our tomatoes for big yields. If you can get your mind out of the gutter, trim off all of the lower leaves below the first fruits. These leaves don’t really serve much of a purpose anymore, and they will likely die quicker than the empathy you may have held for someone before a breakup.
Bring on the rain
Rain washes off most herbicides and pesticides. Despite our efforts, the plants were defenseless against the pests and diseases after each shower, and we had to spray again. We pulled out several yellow crookneck squash plants because they started to get bacterial wilt.
And once the bugs begin munching, the injury to the plant causes the leaves to wilt and the fruit to ruin.
While we’d pour a drink for the rain gods when they blessed us, the constant fight against the six-legged fiends and mold blooms took time. After every work day, we sprayed. When we worked from home, we sprayed on our breaks.
But we only sprayed in the afternoons, after our friends the honeybees and bumblebees had gorged themselves on nectar and passed out in the flower garden.
In the beginning, catfacing took many tomatoes. This results in deep scars that attract all sorts of slugs and bugs, including the dreaded bald faced hornet, which has given me more than my fair share of battle scars.
But with careful and constant watering, our later yields of tomatoes came out unscathed, albeit identical in color.
I intentionally planted a carnival of colored tomatoes in random order thinking I would have a sea of vibrant hues to harvest. Nope. They all cross pollinated and most came out pink.
Moral of the story? Plant like with like next time.
In the weeds
While weeds can be welcome in times of need [you can eat some like spinach] when they pop up in the garden they can quickly strangle whatever bed they’ve encountered. Our french breakfast radishes were too delicate to hold their own against the ferocity of the quackgrass, cleavers and buckthorn plantain, and before long I threw up my hands. Today, the patch is almost aesthetic with its tall grass and raspberry bushes at the end that are choking half to death.
To be successful against weeds, I learned the importance of simplicity this summer. Though my better half championed the weed wacker, I found my calling in my scuffle-hoe. It’s the best hoe I’ve ever used. I love my hoe.
Keeping the weeds at bay in the open beds — like the ones where we planted the squash, eggplants and cabbage – was crucial in the struggle. We didn’t plant them using black plastic or groundcover, so the couch grass and purslane were particularly fond of the beds. After a while, the broad leaves and far-reaching vines of the winter squash make it almost impossible for the weeds to sun themselves, but the summer squash fell victim to an infestation more than once. Due to too much stress, I also abandoned my arugula after it seeded early, so that part of the bed now also resembles weeds.
Some like it hot
While lettuce likes white plastic and cooler conditions – you can plant lettuce, carrots, onions and other cold-hardy vegetables earlier than tomatoes with the stuff – black is the only color for nightshades.
The heat generated by the black plastic was crucial for the development of fruit-heavy nightshades. We experimented with three different types of planting conditions for the nightshades. Some we grew with straw mulch, some we grew in black pots like porch tomatoes with Better Homes and Gardens potting soil, and the others we sunk underneath black plastic. Each plant was started at the same time, and they all received the same food, water and nutrients.
The tomatoes and peppers planted under black plastic grew to well over six feet tall. The ones planted with Martha Stewart’s potting soil in black pots grew to about four and a half, but they had disorganized and pitifully thin branches. The tomatoes under the straw grew six inches in height, and barely produced any fruit.
Black plastic for the win.
