The time has come – it’s the time of the season [ish.] Yes, we still have winter crop season with beets, carrots, squash and the lot, but hot peppers are ripening fast and tomatoes are shriveling in the chill. It’s time to put ‘em up and prep for winter so we have pickles when it snows.
While the bugs had their feast on our harvest this year, we also had ours. Four months of potato leek soup, summer squash soup and babaganoush treated us well, but in terms of putting our harvest up, time was scarce. We had to can our tomatoes before blossom end rot took them and before the frost arrived.
With a little resilience and determination, we got them on the shelves. For now, it’s just tomato sauce. And we made three colors from our sungolds, yellow pears and red cherries.
We also got many blisters – make sure you have canning tongs or hot-water mittens, if you plan on using your hands ever again for anything.
Preserving the earth
Pickling and preserving fresh produce is one of the best and most cost effective ways to get your nutrients once the ground has frozen over. Relishes and sauces also make great gifts, and when done correctly, can last a long time.
Making sure everything is clean and sanitized is a must, and never eat anything from a jar whose lid has popped open due to a lack of seal. Botulism isn’t exactly tame — it is caused by Clostridium botulinum and sometimes Clostridium butyricum and Clostridium baratii bacteria. The spores thrive in non-sterile and warm environments, like improperly-sealed mason jars. The toxin attacks the nervous system and is only treated with antitoxin and medical care, but the damage already done by the toxin cannot be undone. If left untreated, the toxin can cause breathing problems and even death.
But with a few safety precautions, like strict sanitation, salt levels and canning time, you can have cherry tomatoes in February. Produce in the winter helps cut through cabin fever and resurrects the memory of long summer days. Potato gnocchi with your own potatoes is a great project for kids and families, and warms the soul apres-ski.
In order to preserve canned goods, boil a 2-gallon batch of clear water in a lobster pot. Take the lids off your mason jars and put everything in the pot. Make sure the mason jars are fully submerged the whole time.
While those are boiling, make sure that your filling — whether it’s squash, tomatoes, or what-have-you — is also up to a simmer. The liquid needs to be hot in order to seal the jars before putting them in a hot water bath canner.
After 10 minutes, the jars can be filled. A canning funnel is a solid investment. Your forearms will thank you.
Wipe the rims of your jars before applying the lids because otherwise they may not seal. Once the caps are on tight, put them back in the boiling water.
We boiled our jars of yellow tomato sauce for 10 minutes and they all sealed, but our pickled hot paper lanterns took a bit longer to seal. Altogether, they took 15 minutes to can and seal and came out wonderfully.
When you take your jars out of the water, place them out onto towels. Their seals will pop as their temperature decreases inside. Certain crops need longer to can, such as green beans and dilly garlic goods. Some of them take as much as three hours, but it’s worth it. There’s nothing better than a warm, spicy tomato soup in the winter with your own crops, rather than UV-treated ones from the grocer.
Pro-tip: when canning things like peppers, blanch them first. You need to pack these tightly in your jars, and the salt and hot water will cause them to shrink up, leaving you with a jar half full with peppers and half-full with just liquid. Blanching the peppers beforehand makes them softer and easier to pack tightly into their jars, so that you have a better ratio of peppers to liquid when finished.
Cooking with canned goods
Canned eats from the garden are the perfect pick-me-up during chilly winters. Pickled peppers (I use a bread and butter pickle solution for my hot banana rings and cherry peppers) kick up any hoagie sandwich, stir-fry or scallion pancake, and tomato sauce is a crock pot’s best friend.
Throw seared short ribs into the crock with a jar of tomato sauce with garlic, red wine, bay leaf and some dried chilies and go to work. Your house will smell like heaven once you get home, and the tomatoes add the perfect sweetness to a savory stew.
Some people are adventurous canners and can things like meatloaf and cake, but I stick to simpler recipes and find creative ways to use them. Any time I make a roast chicken I boil the bones in hot water and can the stock, and there are endless uses for stock. I usually save veggie scraps and boil those too.
Stocks, like wine, add more flavor to any dish than water alone and can be used to deglaze fond in many dishes.
We also pickled some of our green cherry tomatoes. To keep them crisp, we pickled them with wild grape leaves. The tannins in the leaves help keep the skins tight and not too mushy.
Pickles are a must for every reuben sandwich, and hot pickled onions are a perfect compliment to charcuterie boards and cheesy dishes. You can can herb pestos and squash pickles too, and there are billions of recipes online.
While pickling and preserving may seem like a chore, popping open a fresh can of your own pickles at Christmas is deeply satisfying. It can be a hands-on activity for kids, and teaches about everything from chemistry to nutrition to basic safety (how not to burn oneself).
It also teaches us how to take advantage of the land, time and flavors around us, and why Vermont is and always will be a special place to live.
