MONTPELIER — Apple Inc. has agreed to pay the State of Vermont $1.16 million to settle claims that the company deliberately slowed down certain iPhones.
The agreement is part of a $113 million settlement made with a coalition of more than 30 attorneys general, according to a statement from Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office.
According to that statement, the settlement is in response to Apple’s efforts to “throttle” iPhone speeds — i.e., artificially slowing them down — in 2016 to address unexpected shutdowns in iPhones 6 and 7.
“Apple’s decision to hide problems with their phones from consumers is unfair, deceptive, and unacceptable,” Attorney General Donovan said. “I will continue to hold responsible any company that deceives the public about their products.”
The coalition alleged that Apple’s concealment of the battery issues and decision to throttle the performance of consumers’ iPhones led to Apple profiting from selling additional iPhones to consumers whose phone performance had been slowed, according to the AG office’s statement.
In addition to the monetary payment, the settlement requires Apple to provide truthful information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management. Apple also must provide this information in various forms on its website, in update installation notes, and in the iPhone user interface itself.
