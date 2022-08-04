ST. ALBANS TOWN — To complete its planned refurbishment of Holiday House Residential Care Center, housing company Ace Properties is getting a waiver for more than half of its impact fees.
The Town of St. Albans selectboard, which approved the move Monday, discussed the topic for almost an hour before deciding to waive roughly $30,000 in fees related to the affordable housing project being undertaken by Ace Properties, a local development company.
The one-time fee would have otherwise added $51,000 to the project’s overall cost.
Before the selectboard approved its waiver, Ace Properties would have needed to pay the fee to the town before it could move forward with the former assisted living facility’s proposed refurbishment.
Normally, impact fees are collected on any residential project that is built within the Town of St. Albans in order to pay for the costs of providing public services like public safety and recreation to the new development. But state law does allow the waiving of impact fees if doing so aligns with town goals, such as building affordable housing.
With housing costs on the rise, selectboard member Brendan Deso argued that this is one of the rare occasions where waiving such fees is both legally allowable and makes sense.
“[Affordable housing projects] are not the sexiest projects in the world, but they’re needed and when you’ve got people here that are willing to manage it like an affordable housing project needs to be managed, I think you need to do what you can as a municipality to help them find those units,” Deso said.
He asked the board to waive the impact fees, except for those that cover recreation and library costs. Developer Jeremiah LaCross said Ace Properties had already reached out to public safety agencies that serve the town for confirmation that the building’s refurbishment would not increase the service levels it had needed while operating as an assisted care facility.
The rest of the board, however, was more hesitant about waiving the fees.
Board chair Jonathan Giroux said that he could understand that ambulatory care or the St. Albans Town Fire Department may not have as many calls for service, but he still had reservations about doing away with the town’s impact fees.
“I see your guys’ point to a point, but we put these impact fees in here for a reason,” he said.
Deso said he’s been an outspoken opponent of the fee structure because it puts undue burdens on housing developments during a time when Vermont desperately needs more of them.
St. Albans Town, for example, has seen housing expansions in the last 20 years, but similar to the rest of Vermont, residential builds have failed to keep pace with the demand of people moving to the area.
According to property records provided by the Vermont’s Agency of Taxation, the average residence in St. Albans Town has more than doubled in worth since 2005. Meanwhile, the median household income in the town hasn’t even kept up with inflation in the same time period.
In other words, St. Albans Town residents who bought property decades ago have seen their investment double since 2005 while anyone looking to move into the town is left with few affordable housing options. As the local workforce shrinks and the town’s average age increases, the situation has left many employers desperate for workers.
“There’s a housing crisis in the state,” Deso said. “You see people paying $1,600 bucks a month for something that could have been rented in 2009 or 2010 for $750. And it just makes your stomach sick, and I see it in my age bracket where people are coming home from college. They’ve got a $1,600 a month student loan payment. They can’t even worry about rent, so they’re moving in with their parents.”
If Ace Properties was building market rate housing, LaCross said he and his team would not have gone before the board to ask for a waiver.
“To create affordable housing, it’s got to be affordable for us to build,” LaCross.
The board eventually offered to waive fees for public safety, as well as those related to governance. The remaining impact fees – roughly $20,000 – would cover those related to recreation, library costs and public transportation.
If the developer is able to bring further proof in front of the board showing its build would not impact the capital needed for public transportation, the board could also waive those fees as well, bringing the project’s local impact fee bill closer to $10,000 instead of the $51,000 initially proposed by the town.
LaCross said the company hopes to begin construction on its affordable housing project at the former Holiday House this September. When finished by the spring of 2023, it would provide 12 studio apartments, 9 one-bedroom apartments and two two- bedroom apartments.
