ST. ALBANS – The lobby at Tim’s House in downtown St. Albans City will be open from 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to noon on Sunday, Feb. 5.
With wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero on Friday and Saturday according to the National Weather Service, Vermonters are urged to prepare for dangerous and potentially fatal temperatures.
The shelter is usually closed on weeknights and weekends, except for guests staying at the House, but program director Ben Kaufmann said the shelter will keep the lobby open and provide food for anyone in need over the cold weekend.
“We want to stress that anyone can come in, including pets, provided pets are on a leash,” Kaufmann said. “They don’t have to be a resident of Franklin or Grand Isle County, they don’t have to show I.D. If you’re outside in the cold and you need to come inside, you should come to the Tim’s House lobby.”
Kaufmann said for those close to St. Albans, the Green Mountain Shuttle system runs close to Tim’s House. Take the St. Albans Downtown Shuttle, route #110, and the closest stop is Main Street at Bank Street (Stop 7).
For those elsewhere in Franklin County, Kaufmann said he hasn’t personally seen anything posted online, but he said if someone is in need of help in Enosburg, for example, shelter staff can get creative about transportation.
“We’re good at getting creative, and if someone is truly stuck outside and there isn’t an option close to them, we’re going to do whatever we can to get them here so they can utilize this pseudo-warming shelter,” he said.
Elsewhere, Kaufmann said churches have been known to open their doors. Other free establishments like libraries are great places to warm up during their normal business hours.
At Tim’s House, the staff will be doing everything they can to keep folks safe, including providing meals.
“We’re going to have our staff pick up meals for all of our shelter guests and anyone else utilizing our lobby from Martha’s Community Kitchen on Friday and Saturday so people don’t have to leave,” Kaufmann said.
He said the shelter lobby always has coffee and water available and will now have cots available for folks that need to rest.
“We have showers on the first floor, so someone can come in out of the cold, take a hot shower, do a load of laundry and have something to eat,” Kaufmann said.
Folks can also be connected to services typically available through the shelter, like meeting with a housing advocate.
Otherwise, Kaufmann is hoping that people just care for their own communities and offer a helping hand to those in need. He suggested that people get in contact with those who might be at risk and work with them to get them to the shelter or even let them stay on a couch until the temperatures are out of the deadly zone.
“If you have someone in your life who you know is housing-insecure, try to make contact with them so that at least for the next 72 hours, they have somewhere safe to be,” Kaufmann said.
To contact Tim’s House, call 802-527-0847 or visit www.samaritanhouseinc.com/tims-house/. Tim’s House is located at 20 Kingman Street in downtown St. Albans.
