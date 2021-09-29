SWANTON — Ian Digby, a senior at Missisquoi Valley Union High School (MVU), has earned his Eagle Scout distinction.
An 11-year member of the scouting program, Digby follows the path of his dad (John), brother (Collin) and two uncles (Matthew and Mark).
To earn the Eagle Scout name, Digby completed an over 150-hour service project; rebuilding four stage flats used in the theater presentations at MVU.
With the aid of the original builder, Harold Mitchell, Band Director Aaron Garceau and Principals Jay Hartman and Dan Palmer; Ian directed and worked with fellow Scouts, Scout Leaders, community members and local business leaders at Swanton Lumber, JC Image, and Sherwin Williams to complete the project.
In addition, Ian managed a side project in support of the MVU Music department to construct two piano ramps to aid in moving the piano out of the band room to the theater for concerts and events.
In order to earn his Eagle Badge, a scout must earn 21 merit badges, 12 of which are required to test the scout’s commitment to the Scout Oath and Law. The remaining merit badges are to test the scout’s dedication to the scouting program.
On his journey to Eagle Scout, Digby earned a total of 36 merit badges.
During his time in Troop 823, Digby has served as patrol leader, webmaster, assistant senior patrol leader and instructor. He has attended Introduction to Leadership Skills for Troops (ILST) and National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT).
He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow (OA). Digby received his Arrow of Light in February 2015 and joined Troop 823 the same year.
At MVU, Digby is a member of the student council, National Honor Society, jazz and pep band, and plays soccer and basketball. He plans to further his education after high school.
