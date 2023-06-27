HIGHGATE — Former Highgate Selectboard Chair Sharon Bousquet has been hired as the town’s newest administrator.
Bousquet had her first day as town administrator Tuesday, June 20, after resigning from the town selectboard the prior week. Richard Flint was selected as selectboard chair at that time, and Vern Brosky III remained vice-chair.
“I feel very grateful for this job. I will definitely give it 110%,” Bousquet told the Messenger. “There will be a learning curve, no doubt, but we’ll do our best and help Highgate become the town that it wants to be.”
Bousquet said she had been looking for a change when the former town administrator, Heidi Britch-Valenta, decided to transition to a new role with Swanton Village. After Bousquet recognized how much she enjoyed working for Highgate residents, she decided to put her name into the ring.
“Being on the selectboard was the best thing I ever did,” Bousquet said.
Working as a selectboard chair, she said, brought her into a network of community leaders, volunteers and town employees that formed the basis of the chair’s work, and it allowed her to help make a difference as the town pursued major development projects.
Now town administrator, she can continue along that path professionally.
“Being on the selectboard for several years as chair, I had been pretty fairly involved in all of the projects,” she said. “It taught me a lot, and it led to this job.”
During the hiring process, Bousquet said she recused herself from any selectboard decision related to the selection. She served as a member of the public body for roughly the last six years.
According to earlier reporting, Town Clerk Wendi Dusablon initially asked her to apply for the selectboard role when Bousquet was registering her dog back in 2017.
“I have a large mouth… and I’m opinionated, so I said, ‘Well, there are some things I’m concerned about,’” Bousquet said in a 2019 article.
Years later, she said she’s learned a lot about how Highgate’s local government and its selectboard operates day-to-day.
“I came in at a pretty stressful time, but it was very educational how the system works,” Bousquet said. “You never realize how much goes into some of those decisions. There's a lot of moving pieces, and frankly, government moves a lot slower than most people think it should. … Unfortunately, it’s the way it is.”
As for her upcoming priorities, Bousquet said she’ll be focused on getting all the balls in the air for Highgate’s many projects as she acclimates to the new role.
Major focuses include the ongoing work at the Highgate airport to prepare for additional commercial and industrial growth, Highgate’s update of its village core, the construction of a related wastewater system to support the core project and major infrastructure projects to protect Machia Road and the Missisquoi River.
Bousquet said she also wants to make sure that Highgate residents feel like they have a voice in local government – an idea she’s held onto since she first began participating in government work.
“I’ve always thought that everyone has a right to be heard,” she said. “And I want to make sure that we treat everyone the same, no matter the name or economic background or anything that might distinguish you. We don't want that in Highgate. Everyone is treated equally.”
As Highgate’s new administrative head, Bousquet joins a number of town administrators who have recently taken over the role from long-standing managers in the county. Highgate’s former town administrator Heidi Vritch-Valenta served in the position for roughly 11 years before taking her new job.
In Swanton Village, Bill Sheets replaced Reg Beliveau – another manager with a decade of experience – at the beginning of this year.
And in St. Albans, Sean Adkins is taking over from former Town Manager Carrie Johnson, who served in the role for close to a decade.
Other change-ups in administration in recent years include Brian Savage, Swanton’s town manager, who took the job November 2021, the appointment of Sarah Hadd as Fairfax’s town manager in July of 2021, the arrival of John Dasaro as the village manager of Enosburg Falls in June of 2022 and the appointment of Richford’s first-ever town manager, Michael Olio, also in June 2022.
