Voters in Georgia and Milton can expect a shake-up in how they are represented in the Vermont Statehouse next year.
Thanks to the latest district maps drawn up by the state legislature and approved by Gov. Phil Scott, Georgia is now two districts and Milton is now three, which shifts how residents will interact with their representatives.
Georgia, for example, formerly had a district defined by its own town borders, and now it is the minority town in two different districts.
As for Milton, the town had been divided into two legislative districts with two representatives each under the old maps. Now, however, there is no district in Milton that is exclusively Milton. With the new map drawing the lines, the town is split across three districts: Chittenden-Franklin, Chittenden-25 or Grand Isle-Chittenden.
Town officials in both municipalities have expressed concerns about the changes.
As part of feedback sent to the state in November, both Georgia and Milton’s Boards of Civil Authority said the new maps lessened representation and were too confusing to voters.
The newly-passed official maps seem to be causing the same problems, and representatives and town officials are expressing similar grievances the BCAs had then — the new map will be confusing to voters come the primaries in August and it lessens representation in some areas of the towns.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Georgia Rep. Carl Rosenquist said he was disappointed in the new maps. He voted “no” on the state’s reapportionment bill.
“This process is always fraught with a lot of controversy and arguments,” he wrote. “This year was no exception.”
Maps are changed every ten years to keep the state’s representation in line with U.S. Census data.
Reactions from officials and representatives
In Milton and Georgia specifically, town officials and legislators have expressed concern about the reapportionment.
Milton is currently represented in the House by Rep. Christopher Mattos and Rep. John Palasik in the former Chittenden-10 district, and Rep. Michael Morgan and Rep. Leland Morgan in the Grand Isle-Chittenden District. All four are Milton residents.
Rosenquist, Georgia’s lone representative, told the Messenger that with the exception of the chunk of Georgia being paired with Milton, the new legislative districts are a lot like how they used to be in the early 2000s, when Georgia shared a two-member district with Fairfax.
Although Georgia is a minority in both of its districts, Rosenquist said a bright side might be that Georgia voters will now be represented by four legislators instead of just one.
Rosenquist said he’s even heard from a Fairfax resident that the reapportionment is unfair because theoretically it’s even possible for there to be four representatives from Georgia.
In Milton, town officials and legislators have regularly expressed their concern throughout the process.
Most recently, in March, the Milton selectboard spoke about the issue at two separate selectboard meetings.
Milton Town Manager Don Turner said it was important to have a conversation about reapportionment in order to make the public aware of the change.
“What I learned in my 13 years of service in the legislature is that people feel disconnected when they can’t vote for you, they live in your town and they can’t vote for you,” said Turner at the selectboard’s March 7 meeting. “That’s concerning to me.”
As a result of these discussions, the town sought legal advice for possible legal recourse they could take to get the map changed. The town’s legal counsel, however, said it is outside the town’s realm to file a motion.
“I think we’ve done all we can. I still am disappointed as a resident of this community about the way it’s been reapportioned,” Turner said at the selectboard’s March 27 meeting. “I think people are going to be very upset in August, but I don’t think there’s any further action that the town can take at this time.”
It was mentioned at the meeting that there is possible legal recourse that could be taken by residents, but as an entity, the town has no legal standing.
Changing how you vote
Depending on where you live in Milton or Georgia, there could be a change in the voting process you’ve been used to for the past ten years.
With the reapportionment, town clerks now have to change how they’ve been counting votes, adhering to the new number of districts.
In Georgia, things won’t change much, said town clerk Cheryl Letorneau.
Georgia voters will still be voting at the Georgia Elementary Middle School, however the different districts will have different ballots.
The big question on Milton town clerk Kristin Beers' plate is whether or not to have Milton voters go to three separate polling locations, one for each district.
That being said, Beers said she is leaning towards keeping the polling locations the same as to not confuse voters. In this situation, Milton’s two smallest districts (Grand Isle-Chittenden and Chittenden-25) would go to the same polling place and Milton’s largest (Chittenden-Franklin) would go to a different one.
The new reapportionment still presents more problems for the clerk’s office to undertake.
On top of the confusion that may arise from the perspective of a voter — like showing up at the wrong polling place — the change also means a more expensive election process as the town has to hire additional election workers, code three tabulators instead of two and buy additional supplies.
Beers also said at the end of an election night, it will likely take longer for the results to come out.
Once the final decision is made, Beers said there will be a big push to get information out to voters (through social media, Front Porch Forum and the town’s website) about where they should be ahead of the primaries this coming August.
The new districts
Chittenden-Franklin (2 members): This district comprises a large chunk of Milton going right down its center and a very small chunk of Georgia at the top.
The district uses I-89 and the Lamoille River as a boundary to the west and a border of Middle Road, McMullen Road, North Road and Railroad Street to the East. The Georgia chunk is defined by land south of Tyrah Road and west of Arrowhead Lake Road.
This district has the largest number of Milton voters at 7,026. The district also has a much smaller number of Georgia voters at 910.
Franklin-1 (2 members): Similar to the way it was about ten years ago, Georgia now shares a two-member district with Fairfax.
This means all of Georgia, except the small piece carved out for the Chittenden-Franklin district, is paired with all of Fairfax.
Chittenden-25 (1 member): Some voters in Milton are now part of a district with a westerly border using Middle Road, McMullen Road, North Road and Railroad Street, stretching to Milton’s easterly town border. This district also includes all of Westford.
The populations in this district are about equal between the two towns, with Westford having a population of around 2,000 and the population of Miltonians scooped up into the district at around 2,100.
Grand Isle-Chittenden (2 members): This district is the only one for Milton that is not changing, containing all of Grand Isle County plus all of West Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.