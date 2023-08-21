ST. ALBANS — One week after starting her new boutique clothing store, Kaity Fereday is doing just peachy.
“I just thought of the name when I was driving. I was talking to my mom and told her ‘That’s what we’ll call it,’” Fereday said as she stood inside her new clothing store.
Just Peachy Boutique, located on North Main Street in the Hungerford Plaza, had its first day open Monday, Aug. 14.
Prior to opening the store, Fereday operated her own childcare business in Fairfax. She had been thinking about doing something different, something that for herself, and the dream of her grandmother, who had passed, encouraged her to consider a clothing store.
Her grandmother had always wanted to open a store herself, Fereday said. Two generations later, Fereday felt it was worth taking the leap.
“I’m the type of person that If I want to do something, I’ll pursue it,” Fereday said.
Just Peachy Boutique carries womens and unisex childrens apparel. Fereday said she wanted to create a welcoming, positive environment for her customers, and she carries a variety of tops, blouses and dresses, as well as some graphic T-shirts.
And unlike online shopping, customers can actually try on items before they buy. Fereday said she enjoys supporting them as they try out new looks. Post-COVID, it’s an experience many miss.
Fereday is also considering adding men’s workout apparel in the future, but first, she’s hoping to determine if there’s a market for it. She’s still figuring out what’s popular and what’s not.
Fereday said many of the items she carries should appeal to women like herself – young mothers looking for updated, current styles. The clothing items in her store can also be worn year-round. Styles include some boho-themed pieces as well as a few flashier ones, covered with sequins or fringe. There’s no theme, however, as Fereday tries to stock popular styles that appeal to women and children.
“That’s my style. I like a little bit of everything,” she said.
Fereday said a few St. Albans customers were also asking for “country” styles, as well. She has a few items already that fit the bill, and if they’re popular, she may expand there, too.
So far – a week into business – Fereday said she’s received good support. Her social media posts online have carried some momentum and sparked the community’s curiosity, and she said she’s had a steady stream of people peeking in the front door to check out what’s available.
When Fereday was initially siting a location for a new store, she was a little hesitant at first about St. Albans. But as the de facto urban center of Franklin County, she figured it was the best place for Just Peach Boutique to succeed, nestled on Main Street to help with high visibility.
After seeing the community support, however, she’s more confident that she’ll find the customer base to support the growing store.
Just Peachy Boutique, 272 N. Main St. in St. Albans, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. More information on the new store can be found at https://www.facebook.com/justpeachyboutiquevt
