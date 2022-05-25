ST. ALBANS — If there are trains involved at a St. Albans event, there’s a good chance that Jim Murphy is somewhere around the corner.
The local railroad historian, usually dressed in his train conductor’s outfit, has been a staple of the St. Albans historical scene for decades, and now, museum visitors will be able to find his face posted next to the museum’s railroad room on a brand new plaque.
Last week, Murphy was honored by the Saint Albans Museum for his 45 years of service to the institution.
“We see your handiwork everywhere,” director Lisa Evans said from Zoom at the Thursday, May 19 plaque ceremony. “I am so glad that we’re getting this honorary photo up on the wall so we know that you’ll always be a part of the museum.”
Murphy, however, doesn’t like taking too much credit, and he preferred to highlight the other volunteers and the hours they’ve put into the museum.
“They’re also working their butts off to keep this place going. It’s nice. It makes me feel good.” Murphy said. “Everybody who has been here, they’re all doing different specialties.”
He said he was told that when those volunteers have 45 years of experience working with the museum, they can get a plaque too.
Murphy first got started volunteering with the museum back in 1977 when Margaret Armstrong served as the director, and in the time since, he’s had his hand involved with innumerable museum projects. Most people, however, associate him with the museum’s railroad room, which Murphy has been curating from the collection he’s accumulated since 1955 when he started working for the railroads.
“I graduated from St. Mary’s on a Sunday, and I was getting broken in as a station agent by that Monday,” he said about his post-high school start.
He said he had no interest in history at the time, but he gained appreciation in his young adult years as he pursued his other long-standing hobby – photography.
Murphy recalled stories about his early days with the camera back in the ‘50s, when he carried around his Baby Brownie Kodak as a boy in St. Albans. Because his father and uncle were involved with the volunteer fire department, he said he’d sometimes accompany them on scene to snap photos.
When he was a high schooler, he was sent to the Boy Scout Jamboree – five weeks of traveling across the country – and he got a chance to snap a photo of former Vice President Richard Nixon. He still has those photos printed and indexed.
And as he grew up, his photography skills continued to push and pull him down different career paths. In a way, photography is one of the main reasons he’s spent so much time at the Saint Albans Museum.
Murphy said he started getting into history because of an encounter with some railroad memorabilia, which happened because he had been taking photos of a line. In the mid ‘60s, Murphy said he found railroad locks from different railroad systems, and when he began digging into the paperwork to find out where they came from and how they got there, he started getting more involved with the historical minutia.
“That started me searching for information, picking up stuff, saving items at auctions, or public garage sales when I can find them,” he said.
These days, he has a hard time letting go of anything he’s collected if it has historical significance, and at this point, he’s transformed his basement into a replica of a 1925 train station. His own archives – categorized by a 19-pound index book – are stored nearby.
“I hate to throw anything away. Ask my wife about the house right now,” he said.
Murphy built up his collection while working for the Central Vermont Railway System. Since Murphy spent the majority of his career working with the railroad, he was usually around at the right time when the railroad closed down stations or offices, and he could grab historical documents before they were thrown away.
Murphy has a few such stories about how he got those records. They usually feature some recalcitrant train official without much regard for the documents, and Murphy finding a way – either through recruiting a local troop, or moving the boxes himself – to store them.
“We’re just going to throw it in the Dumpster. Burn it up. We don’t care about any of it,“ Murphy recalled one such railroad worker saying.
Today, the records are a trove of historical information featuring train layouts, copies of land deeds and accurate building data that Murphy has used in the past to help engineering firms plan projects. He’s even done some seasonal work in his post-retirement years because of his extensive Vermont railroad knowledge, which he gleaned from years working as a train dispatcher.
When he wasn’t working for the railroads for a time in the middle of his career, Murphy also worked for General Electric, for WCAX-TV, for his own photography studio and for UVM as a medical photographer. He eventually ended his career at the railroad in 1999.
In his retirement years, Murphy spends a lot of his time at the Saint Albums Museum helping out where he can and participating in other historical groups.
Sometimes, he gets contacted by other historical societies in the region looking for specific train information, which he can usually provide. He recalled one example of helping out a historical society in White River Junction, which had flipped an old train station for their space.
Murphy gave them an old octagonal clock, which they tuned up and have working at the old station, Murphy said.
Such scenarios are why he’s kept a lot of his railroad memorabilia, he said. He doesn’t know exactly when someone will need something that he has secured away.
“I’m so glad when I found something that somebody can use. I’ve saved it for a reason. I’m not making any money off of it,” he said.
Murphy is also involved with a national group of train enthusiasts, and he said members had been aware of his name due to his past work taking historical photographs and being the de facto expert on the Central Vermont Railway System.
With all the work he’s done on the railroads, he doesn’t mind helping out where he can.
“Everything I do I relate it to other people,” Murphy said. “It’s just go go go all the time. I’m usually helping people with something.”
