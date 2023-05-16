ST. ALBANS TOWN — Dressed in the blues and light browns of professionalized bureaucracy, Vermont’s DCF officials came to St. Albans Monday with a message.
“Everybody here is extremely collaborative,” Jennifer Fitch, Vermont’s department of buildings and general services commissioner, said as she faced the St. Albans Town Selectboard. “The big message today is that we do want to work with you.”
After two hours of hearing resident feedback, however, it remains to be seen if the town wants to work with them.
Defining the need
News of the state’s efforts to build a temporary juvenile facility on the edge of the Northwest Correctional Facility first came down the line when Dr. Harry Chen, the interim director of Vermont’s department of children and families, visited the St. Albans Town Selectboard in February to explain the project.
At the time, Chen said Vermont’s juvenile system was facing capacity issues — especially for temporary holds — due to a pandemic-related influx and the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.
Consequently, the state was looking for a place to create a structure to hold juveniles temporarily before the state could move through the five to eight-year process needed for a permanent solution.
St. Albans ended up on the shortlist for placement due to state lands on the edges of Northwest Correctional Facility,
Back in February, however, the selectboard wasn’t sold on the idea, and Chen promised to come back with more information.
Monday night’s meeting served as Round 2 of that discussion, but unlike February, both sides had brought some backup.
Jail blues
Rachel Feldman, chief of communications and legislative affairs for the Agency of Human Services, began the conversation with introductions.
“This is us here as the State of Vermont with no ask of you, with no proposal on the table just to say that we’ve heard you and that we have things to say in response to that,“ she said.
State officials at the meeting included Justin Davis, the director of strategic operations and planning; Chris Winters, the DCF director who has since replaced the interim Dr. Chen; the aforementioned Fitch, DCF’s deputy director of policy and planning Geoffrey Pippinger and Rob White, the director of project delivery for the Agency of Transportation.
Fitch, however, did most of the talking.
There had been some changes to the project, she said, since Dr. Chen had initially pitched the idea.
“We have heard you loud and clear,” Fitch said. “Our proposal is to put a fence around the facility.”
Back in February, a lack of fence in the plans had been one of the major concerns expressed by selectboard members. Fitch said the 14-foot-tall fence would also have some greenery nearby to help eliminate any “sight and sound” problems with the proposed facility.
Built to last five to eight years, the temporary structure would house eight minors – all genders – and employ 23 people to watch over them in the space.
The selectboard, however, wanted some assurances about the temporariness of the facility. In preparation for the meeting, the town had cataloged past state efforts to expand the Northwest Correctional Facility since it had first been built in 1969 as the Vermont Youth Center.
Selectboard vice chair Jack Brigham read from the list, highlighting the board has heard the same talk from past administrations.
“So what happens when the new administration comes along, and everybody just forgets about all these promises?” Brigham asked. “That’s what happened nearly every time that you added on here. The prior administration is long gone and we’re back to square one.”
“I do apologize for the folks in the past, I wasn't there, so I don't exactly know how that goes down. I can tell you during my time – I’ve been with GES for seven years – we’ve always been very, very collaborative with the communities that we work with,“ Fitch replied.
“I don’t believe you, because that’s not how the state works. I think this thing is going to be here for good,” Brigham said.
Brigham also asked about a prior agreement the town had made with the state back in 1990 that gave the town the development rights to the parcel under discussion.
“So I don’t believe the intent originally when we did that land conveyance was to be forever,” Fitch replied “I think it was to be an ongoing conversation with the town when it came time for that to expire.”
Resident input
Town residents – many of them neighbors of the proposed site – also came out in force to give the state a vocal drubbing.
Some neighbors expressed concerns that the state had failed to live up to resident expectations when it came to sight, sound and traffic disruptions.
Many of those who spoke were Yandows, who first sold the land to the state back in the late 60s, and they gave details about how the prison intrudes in their own lives. They questioned how the state would be able to protect children at the facility from the same experiences.
But the theme of the night fell around how residents would be compensated for dealing with the prison, especially now that the state was asking for more.
Karen Luneau, for example, said she had been told by a prior police chief that the prison came with negative social impacts on a community that aren’t necessarily outweighed by its jobs.
“I don’t trust the state. You folks look like nice folks. I don’t think any of you live here in Franklin County,” she said. “But your job job is to get things done. I want to tell you that we’ve paid our dues.”
Selectboard member Brendan Deso agreed.
”I personally believe as a resident of the greater St. Albans community that St. Albans has done more than enough,” he said. “By being home to a correctional facility, I believe that there’s quantifiable damage that exists within our community because that facility was sited here, and I don’t feel that we’ve never been adequately compensated for the damage that we continue to experience.”
Future plans
While no decisions were made Monday night, the temporary DCF facility has already received state funding. Over $4 million has been set aside for the purchase of a temporary facility.
Deso pointed out the town built its new town hall for the same price tag.
Another $1 million has also been allocated for planning work associated with a new permanent facility elsewhere in the state. The location for such a building is unknown, but the expectation is that it will be finished in roughly five years, at which point any temporary facility would be deconstructed and the site would be returned to what it was before the proposed build.
There’s also a chance that the proposed temporary facility never ends up in St. Albans in the first place.
“So we’re looking at all options. This is one that works. It’s not ideal, because it is on a correctional facility site. We don’t want to treat kids at a correctional facility,” DCF director Chris Winters said. “This is very much temporary, we wouldn’t want them there for a long time.”
He said he also understood the audience’s hesitancy.
“I’ve worked with the state for 25 years, and I know better than to come into a room like this and say, ‘I’m from the state. We’re here to help, right?”
