SWANTON — At-home baker Jessica Hubis is looking to make the jump from her kitchen to a full commercial space in 2023.
Hubis’s bakery, Missing Piece Bakery, has operated out of her home kitchen since 2016, but now she’s looking at a space in downtown Swanton to operate counter service as well.
She’s wanted to make the jump to a commercial space for a number of years, but said some past spots just didn’t work out.
She met with Cosmic Bakery in St. Albans when it was for sale, but timing was not on her side. The second time the location was for sale, she was having her third child and again missed the chance to snag the spot.
Now, Hubis has her eyes on the Champlain Theatre building, which has been undergoing interior and exterior renovations for over a year.
“I have a different feeling, that this is the place,” Hubis said. “Living here in Swanton for the last 21 years, it’s my community. It’s my hometown, and I would like to make it a lot sweeter.”
Hubis said she’s always had a passion for baking, helping her mom in the kitchen and being taught the basics by her aunt who baked cakes professionally.
“It kind of stuck with me, and since having my first child, I made all of his cakes,” Hubis said. “Then relatives came to me like ‘Hey Jess, can you make our cake for whatever event?’ And then it became more like a hobby.”
Later, Hubis was asked to make a wedding cake for a relative, which turned into referrals to other friends and relatives and even more requests.
“It turned into every couple of weeks, I’d get an order, and my husband said ‘Ok, you need to make it official,” Hubis said.
Hubis named the bakery “Missing Piece” as homage to her first child, who has autism. Now, she does a yearly puzzle piece cookie sale to benefit Northwestern Counseling Support Services in St. Albans and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
The move to commercial space hasn’t and won’t be easy, Hubis said, with plenty of hurdles to jump through including raising around $75,000.
That money will go towards the space along with ovens, refrigerators and freezers, and a display case.
“I know the amount I need to raise is a huge step, but of course I’ve always believed if something is meant to be it’s going to happen,” Hubis said. “I also believe if you don’t step out there and give it your all, it’s not going to happen either.”
Hubis said she also plans on using her connections from Business Networking International and her time as the president of its Franklin County chapter .
“Meeting with a lot of professionals has helped me in this journey, just having contacts for different pieces that can help me get the business up and running,” Hubis said.
Hubis said her contacts can help her get every little aspect of the business going that many don’t think about, like signs, merchandise and website design.
Every week, Hubis is taking orders for cupcakes, cakes, pies, bars, truffles and cookies. With a brick-and-mortar space, she hopes to grow her capacity and order volume. To make that a reality, she plans on hiring at least two employees, including a bakery assistant and a counter service employee.
To learn more about Hubis’s bakery, visit www.Facebook.com/MissingPieceBakery/.
