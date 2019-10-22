ST. ALBANS — The fire department briefly stopped traffic from entering the St. Albans Town Industrial Park in response to a hydrogen leak at Superior Technical Ceramics (STC) Tuesday morning.
According to Harold "Bobby" Cross, the St. Albans Town Fire Chief, STC's kiln operator noticed something was off when he arrived in the morning and used a detector to determine that there was a leak.
STC contacted the fire department at approximately 5:45 a.m. and evacuated the building.
Workers at other businesses in the park sheltered in place while fire fighters determined the area was safe.
Hydrogen is "highly flammable," said Cross. It's also lighter than other gases, causing it to rise.
The Vermont Hazmat Team also responded to the scene and a check was done of both low-lying areas and high points in the building to make sure the gas hadn't collected anywhere.
The source of the hydrogen has been turned off.