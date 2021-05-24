ST. ALBANS CITY — The City of St. Albans announced that the Public Works Department is continuing to flush fire hydrants on Barlow Street, Calo Court and Thorpe Avenue this week, which may result in water discoloration in homes north of the Interstate Access Road.
“Once the hydrant flushing is complete, the discoloration will clear up on its own,” the website reads.
Calls were made to Public Works for comment, but representatives could not be reached Monday morning.{span class=”print_trim”}
This story will be updated.
