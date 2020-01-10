SOUTH BURLINGTON – Hunger Free Vermont, a statewide organization dedicated to addressing hunger and malnutrition in the Green Mountain State, announced Friday it would be receiving more than $28,000 in donations from the Shaw’s supermarket chain.
In a statement released Friday, the advocacy group announced the Shaw’s Foundation’s Hunger Is initiative would be awarding Hunger Free Vermont with more than $28,000 for initiatives targeting childhood hunger.
According to Hunger Free Vermont, the funds will support the advocacy group’s work with helping schools and communities tap federal nutrition programs for supporting low-income children and food insecure families and assist in accessing healthier breakfasts at school and in summer meals programs.
“We feel so fortunate to have Shaw’s Foundation continue its support of the work we do to ensure that Vermont children have access to eat a healthy breakfast so they feel good, and can make the most of their academic day,” Hunger Free Vermont’s executive director, Anore Horton, said in a statement. “We know that Shaw’s Foundation sets a high standard for its Hunger Is grant recipients because the grants go only to organizations that have the greatest impact on fighting childhood hunger.
“We’re immensely proud to be part of that recipient group and thank Shaw’s and their customers for helping us continue to make a difference in the lives of Vermont children.”
The Hunger Is program is a charity supported by the Shaw’s Foundation. According to a statement from Hunger Free Vermont, the program “is designed to build awareness and raise funds in an effort to eradicate childhood hunger in America.”
Grant funding for the program came from donations collected by Shaw’s 19 Vermont stores.
“Hunger Free Vermont is doing incredible things to ensure that children receive the nutrition that they need to live healthy and happy lives,” said Shaw’s and Star Market president Michelle Larson. “We are proud to help support their mission and partner with them in the fight against food insecurity in our local communities.”
Hunger Free Vermont, a statewide nonprofit, supports organizations and schools with accessing federal nutrition programs for low-income children and families.
Within Franklin County, the organization regularly hosts “hunger council” meetings among area organizations involved with food security and has become a vocal advocate for nutrition programs designed to address food insecurity, like universal free meals programs and 3SquaresVT – the state’s program for administering food stamps.
Food insecurity refers to the lack of consistent access to nutritious food.
The national advocacy group Feeding America estimates that about 10 percent of Franklin County’s overall population and 14 percent of all children in Franklin County qualify as food insecure.