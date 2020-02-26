ST. ALBANS – Food security advocates are now pressing for legislation to expand the universal school meals program, a program guaranteeing every student in participating schools free school breakfast and lunch, to every public school in Vermont.
“Universal school meals” refers to a federal program that allows schools in areas with disproportionately high levels of poverty to offer free breakfasts and lunches to students.
Championed by statewide food advocacy group Hunger Free Vermont, bills calling for the expansion of universal school meals to every school in Vermont now sit in both the Vermont Senate and Vermont House of Representatives’ respective education committees.
While neither bill is expected to reach the statehouse floor during the current legislative session, Anore Horton, the executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, predicted the legislature would likely take up a universal free meals expansion when they return to the statehouse in 2021.
Food security advocates detailed the proposed expansion of universal meals programming during a Monday afternoon meeting of the Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ Hunger Council, a gathering of social service providers and community organizers whose work intersects addressing hunger.
About half of the schools within Franklin and Grand Isle counties currently participate in the federal universal meals program, including St. Albans City School and most of the schools within the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.
The federal programs supporting universal meals cover only a part of the programming’s cost, with participating school districts absorbing the rest through their respective general funds.
Within Vermont, households whose income falls below 185 percent of the federal poverty line qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, with the state absorbing the reduced prices so students accessing the program by default receive free lunches.
Food security organizations like Hunger Free Vermont suggest those standards, while more generous than other states’, may still overlook a large swathe of students whose families earn more than 185 percent of the federal poverty line but whose earnings still fall short of Vermont’s high cost of living.
“That cutoff is quite low compared to the actual cost of living in Vermont,” Horton said Monday, citing state-provided numbers that placed the average cost of living in Vermont at around $80,000. “There are a lot of kids that are food insecure who are over that income level, and the meal programs do not reach them.”
Food insecurity refers to the lack of consistent access to nutritious food. According to the national nonprofit Feeding America, approximately 10 percent of Franklin County’s population and 14 percent of children in Franklin County qualify as food insecure.
According to the Urban Institute, which surveyed food insecurity in Vermont within a 2019 report, approximately 19,000 children in Vermont lived in food-insecure households.
Hunger Free Vermont estimates that almost 42 percent of students at risk of food insecurity are blocked out by the state’s current ceiling for accessing free and reduced meals or federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, numbers Horton said were based off a 2019 Urban Institute report.
Advocates also see an expansion of the universal meals program as a means for further reaching families who do qualify for free breakfasts and lunches at school, as well as a means for eroding stigma around accessing free lunches that might keep students from tapping into the program.
“The traditional meal program sets up a situation where some students are going to experience stigma in the context of the school meal program and the cafeteria,” Horton said. “We know there are some students who really are food insecure… who are still not accessing school meals.”
The stigmas attached to social programs have been an issue the Hunger Council regularly returns to, with many seeing the feelings of shame sometimes associated with those programs as one of the highest barriers for keeping those who may need services like food shelves or the free and reduced lunch program from attempting to access them.
“In many ways we have, perhaps as adults in a presumably functional local community, burdened children with that shame who are afraid to take advantage of these programs because of the stigma involved with them,” said Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action’s Robert Ostermeyer as the Hunger Council revisited the idea during Monday’s meeting.
According to statistics compiled by Hunger Free Vermont, the adoption of a universal free meals program could improve a school environment, with data provided by the Agency of Education and University of Vermont noting nearly half of all nursing staff in schools participating in the universal meals program found their students’ stress levels had declined.
Those same reports found surveyed staff almost uniformly agreeing that financial stress on students and families had noticeably declined, and that the social climate within participating schools had improved following their respective school’s adoption of the universal meals program.
A summary of a survey of New York City middle schools, meanwhile, found academic performance had improved in both math and language arts following the city’s district-wide adoption of universal meals.
“The greatest improvements were found among students who were ineligible for school meals,” Horton said, predicting the same would likely be observed in Vermont “because we know so many families are over that income mark.”
As written, the universal meals program bills currently in their respective house’s education committees would mandate schools access federal supports for universally accessible breakfasts and lunches, and bear the rest of the program’s costs in their annual district budgets.
Rep. Charen Fegard, D – Berkshire, is listed among the co-sponsors of H.812, the House’s universal free meals bill.
In the Vermont Senate, Sen. Bobby Starr, a Democrat whose Northeast Kingdom-centered district includes Montgomery and Richford, co-sponsored S.223, the Senate’s draft of a universal free meals bill.
According to Hunger Free Vermont, projections based on current use of the universal meals program suggested the passage of either law would increase participation in school breakfast programs by 24,000 students and increase the amount of students eating school-provided lunch by 19,000.
Statewide expansion of the Universal School Meals Program would likely cost between $21 million to $25 million a year once a projected $10 million of federal funding was tapped through the federal meals program, according to Hunger Free Vermont.
Currently, school meals costs Vermont approximately $6.5 million from the state’s education fund, with about $1 million representing unpaid debts from families for school lunches.
As of 2020, 77 schools – approximately a quarter of Vermont’s public schools – participate in the federal Universal Free Meals Program.
The Vermont – National Education Association, the state’s teachers’ union, has endorsed Hunger Free Vermont’s push for a statewide universal free meals program and informed the drafting of both houses’ universal free meals legislation, as did administrators from schools already participating in the program.
Still, the expected costs of the program has mixed some of administrators’ reaction to the expansion of the Universal School Meals Program, Horton admitted. “Of course, there are concerns about increasing school budgets,” Horton said. “We understand that.”
Neither education committee has discussed their respective universal meals bill since those bills’ introduction earlier this year.
Hunger Free Vermont, the statewide food advocacy group, is one of the primary organizers behind the Hunger Council meetings held across Vermont.