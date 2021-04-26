ENOSBURG FALLS — Hundreds of people showed up Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of 1949 Miss Vermont Annalou Kittell.
The parade of at least 50 cars, led by The Enosburg Fire Truck, stretched an entire town block.
As they turned onto Tyler Branch Road, shouts of “Happy Birthday Grandma” could be heard. Kittell — who turned 90 on Thursday — sat on her front porch wearing her Miss Vermont crown.
“Oh! Heaven love ‘em. This is unreal!” said Kittell as she put her head in her hands while cars passed.
Kittel’s son, Leigh, said that Kittell was very pleased with the parade.
“Stunned and amazed. She really was. We didn’t recognize everyone that turned out but she was quite touched by it all,” said Leigh.
Born and raised in Enosburg, Kittell was crowned “Miss Vermont” in the 1949 Miss America pageant.
“I was 18. Don’t ask me how it happened. That was a fluke. There were other girls more capable and beautiful than me,” she said recently in an interview with The Messenger.
Kittell later went on to work as a nurse and helped her husband run his car garage in Enosburg.
Leigh adds that Annalou has always had an open door policy but this year has been tough on that.
“She really hasn’t been able to do that. She had a long day yesterday. I know it went for her late into the evening, so she was very tickled,” he says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.