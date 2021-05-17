SWANTON — Swanton’s first festival of the year was a hit.
Billed as “Food Truck Sundays,” the event brought out children and adults, as well as vendors from as far as Vergennes. It also marks the return of the Swanton Farmer’s Market.
Darci Laroche Benoit, co-chair of the Swanton Economic Development Committee, says that the idea of including food trucks originated from a successful pop-up event last summer.
“Most of those pop-ups sold out pretty fast, so we decided that it needs to be a summer event. We chose Sundays because a lot of the local businesses are closed,” says Benoit.
The town decided this was a great chance to piggyback on the idea — including the farmer’s market — making it more appealing as a whole. Benoit says the festival means more to the town than just food and drinks.
“I guess my biggest reason for promoting something like this is because people say Swanton has no money. But I think the goal is to prove that Swanton people want to spend and want something to do and if we create something … if you build it they will come,” she says.
Susan Magill and her husband Ray drove over an hour so they could set up their booth at 11 a.m. The couple owns Grandma’s Cupboard in Vergennes and specialize in jelly and jams.
“We pick a lot of ingredients at Champlain Orchards in Shoreham. We have the black raspberries and the cherries in our back yard but we do a lot of Champlain Orchards,” said Susan Magill.
“I think they’re doing this once a month, so we’ll be back. It’s a great beginning. Worth the drive,” said Ray.
Cynthia Critchlow, of The Fajita Hut in Colchester, has owned businesses at The Champlain Valley Fairgrounds for 16 years. She says everything at The Fajita Hut is made from scratch.
“A good friend of ours from The Champlain Valley Fair informed us of the event. We were particularly excited as this will be our first event this year. And, it’s a safe event which allows the community to come out, come together and enjoy great food,” she said.
The Fajita Hut was one of 18 businesses that took part in the event.
Benoit, who — in addition to her work on the development committee — also owns Bees on Broadway, selling products that incorporate beeswax and honey from local beehives, says Food Truck Sundays will be held on the third Sunday of every month. The event is backed by the Swanton Enhancement Project.
“I think people are desperate for any kind of interaction possible around here. People are really looking for classes, things to do, any kind of activities. The community really has come together so much too. There’s so much positive, and creative, energy around here too,” says Benoit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.