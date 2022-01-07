GEORGIA — Artifacts, newspaper clippings, photos and books encompassing Georgia’s history from the 1700s to the present, now have a new home.
At the Georgia Historical Society’s new space along Route 7, visitors can comb through a well-organized archive for research or just plain curiosity.
The small white and blue building was the former Town Clerk’s Office, donated to GHS in memory of longtime Georgia resident Steven D. Williams. Previously, the society’s collection was split between two locations, the library and the Georgia municipal offices, both of which needed more space for their own documents.
A unique aspect of the community that’s extremely evident upon stepping through the new doors is its deep connection and love of the history of the land and a brewing, voracious appetite for putting the disjointed stories that exist in separate postcards, photos or letters into readable and digestible narratives for the community to treasure.
One such document, which sits in the vault of the GHS building, is printed on loose leaf and woven into a binder. It’s a two-volume history of the town, written by multiple authors and overseen by beloved Georgia residents Peter and Frances Mallett.
The new space for GHS is a direct extension of the enthusiasm that created that document so many decades ago.
“Several of the directors have put in many hours of time and effort making the GHS building something that we are very proud of that’s comfortable and pleasant for visitors,” GHS President Cindy Ploof said.
Binders lining the entry wall are filled with artifacts. The first 33 binders contain an impressive collection of photographs; some date as far back as 1790.
There are old newspaper clippings, books on different families whose roots are in Georgia, collections of postcards, lists of obituaries and cemetery records as well.
Dee McGrath, collection manager at GHS, is now taking on the enormous task of digitizing and cataloging the entire collection.
McGrath used to work on the GHS board as well, but as things started to pile up, her collections work demanded more time. Now, McGrath devotes all of her time to the collection.
McGrath moved to Vermont from Long Island in the 60s. She said that growing up in New York, she always felt disconnected and detached from history because the population is so large.
She first got involved with GHS after Peter Malett asked her if she wanted to help out. She said she thought that since she had just retired that she would like to.
“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” she said in a Jan. 6 interview.
She said that as she was walking out of the room, Mallett called back to her and asked if she wanted to be the secretary for the board.
Years later, McGrath’s work and love for the history of the community has sustained and continues.
She said she loves the simplicity of life back then, the farmers and the land. But more specifically she loves how at GHS, “everything is precious.”
