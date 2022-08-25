ST ALBANS TOWN — The halls of the Collins Perley Athletic Complex echoed with the songs of students on Wednesday, inspiring hundreds of educators to not only strive this year, but thrive.
Their message: be open, be truthful, be mindful and know that “children will listen.”
Dressed in gold, crimson and orange, educators from throughout the Maple Run Unified School District gathered at convocation to prepare for next week’s first day of school. The event ran from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., when the educators headed to the hockey rink for lunch.
The theme of the day was contemplating community and how to grow and strengthen it in the district, while simultaneously acknowledging different perspectives both in the classroom and outside of it.
The event explored this theme through various presentations as well as a student performance.
The MRUSD Speak Choir moved educators to tears and standing ovations with their performance of a short play with music that they’d developed over the summer. The play included a rendition of Smash Mouth’s “I’m a Believer,” with some alteration.
Instead of “I’m in love,” sung during the chorus, the students harmonized the words “I see truth, now I’m a believer,” to illustrate the importance of learning different perspectives, of considering others and seeking genuine knowledge.
“Careful before you say, ‘listen to me,’” sang cast member Bug Galuszka to open the performance. “Children will listen.”
Teaching different perspectives
During the performance, students used classic childrens’ stories to illustrate how important it is in education to consider opposing views and the experiences of others.
In a largely technological world where educators are digital natives teaching the next generation of digital natives, the rapid spread of information online can make communication and learning both easier and more difficult.
The spread of misinformation and polarization brought on by politics and technology has not left students and teachers in school untouched, and it is easy to isolate inside a perspective or opinion instead of considering others.
At convocation on Wednesday, students opened their play parroting common phrases heard in society, such as “don’t share your perspective.” This idea is contradictory to the lessons taught in some of the first stories children read.
Leading students on a magical journey through Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree” and April Pulley Sayre’s “The Bumblebee Queen,'' Galuszka showed MRUSD educators how plots and themes can be seen and understood through different lenses.
For example, while the Giving Tree is generous to the needs of the protagonist, the protagonist takes almost everything from the tree, including a place to sit, exploiting it. Another viewpoint, though, is understanding the relationship as compassionate and patient, even loving.
Using books and school chairs as their props, the student actors transformed themselves into a giant honey bee hive, a colony of bees and then a tree that slowly loses its limbs and leaves.
The students’ harmonies during a rendition of Matisyahu’s “One Day,” which has become an anthem for unity, kindness and togetherness worldwide, rose above the crowd of educators, who gazed on, entranced.
The song calls for an end to violence and fighting, with a resounding message of hope that one day “our children will play.”
“Truth is not an absolute thing, it’s something I have to find for myself,” said cast member Madi Gagner.
‘Each of you is an educator’
After beginning the event with a poll about how each of the educators were feeling that day, Superintendent Bill Kimball sweetened the morning by helping to toss out candy and shirts to staff and telling them a little about himself.
Each of the staff, whether a secretary, teacher or interventionist, is an educator, he said. Every person in the school affects student learning, lunch ladies included, whether for one minute or for 40.
The district celebrated both its longtime staff and its new hires at convocation this year. As the list of new educators was read aloud, the cheers grew louder and louder. Some specific teacher appointments drew whistles and whoops from the crowd.
While a poll shared at the beginning of the event showed that most staff actually wanted the day to complete other tasks, their enthusiasm for the school year noticeably overcame any reluctance they may have had prior.
After two years of no convocations, staff and teachers celebrated their return to each other and their students, and were excited to begin their new work with a fresh heart.
It almost seemed as if that “one day” is not actually that far away.
