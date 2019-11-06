SWANTON TOWN — As far as the town selectboard is concerned, putting the Hudak Farm in the Vermont Land Trust’s conservation easement is a sound idea.
The Hudak Farm straddles the Swanton-St. Albans town lines.
Richard Hudak and Marie Frey own the 150-acre Hudak Farm. The Hudak family has farmed that land, which lines Vermont Route 7, for over 50 years.
And they plan to continue farming the land, according to the minutes of the St. Albans Town planning commission’s Sept. 10 meeting.
Hudak and Frey visited the St. Albans Town planning commission ahead of their Oct. 15 Swanton Town selectboard appearance.
They visited Swanton’s own planning commission even earlier than that, on Aug. 21. The Swanton planning commission “signified [the commission] has no issue with the proposal” at the commission’s subsequent meeting.
And Allen Karnatz of the Vermont Land Trust said that’s exactly the point in bringing the conservation easement project before municipal boards: making sure town officials don’t anticipate a conflict that might disrupt the two-year easement process.
“Especially when a property is near a village center or we perceive any conflicts with farming or zoning,” Karnatz said, “we want to meet with the town, just to kind of clear the air and see if there are any conflicts with putting the Hudak property under conservation.”
Toward that end, the selectboard’s discussion was an opportunity for public insight into exactly what the Vermont Land Trust’s conservation easement is and how it works.
The conservation easement basically prohibits further development of the land, including subdividing the land in the future. Sometimes easements do allow for additional farm housing, but that’s it.
The Hudak family told both the St. Albans Town and Swanton planning commissions they intend to keep farming the land and hope to eventually turn the operation over to their son.
But the conservation easement would prevent future development or subdivisions there.
The payoff for those who receive a conservation easement is, well, a payoff, on top of the land’s potential physical conservation, which of course depends on its use.
Karnatz told the Swanton town selectboard the landowner receives one-time compensation not to develop the land, funded by federal and state grants as well as some private funding.
As for the amount of that compensation, Karnatz said it depends on an independent appraisal of the land. The appraiser considers the potential to develop the land as allowed by town zoning regulations and balances the cost of restricting those possibilities against the value for solely agricultural use of the land.
“We try to pay the difference of those two values,” Karnatz told the Swanton town selectboard.
Karnatz said sometimes the Vermont Land Trust is not capable of sufficient compensation, for example if a property could handle $1 million’s worth of development. Karnatz said, “We can’t come close to that.”
Town selectperson Karen Drennen cut right to the point. She asked Karnatz how the conservation easement process could possibly effect the town.
His answer? Virtually not at all.
The landowners still pay property taxes and the land is still used. The town stands to lose nothing.
“This is more of a town planning issue,” Karnatz said.
“We’re not necessarily looking for a glowing letter of support, but we just want to make sure there’s no conflict.”
There was none. The selectboard didn’t hesitate to carry a motion supporting the permanent easement.
Karnatz complimented the board after it did so. He said board members’ pertinent questions as they navigated such diverse topics as Veterans Day flags, local access TV coverage and animal control issues impressed him.
Selectperson Joel Clark responded, with a smile: “We try to do a good job.”