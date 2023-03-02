Howmars Farm, run by the Gates Family in Franklin, has a won a award for the highest quality milk in Vermont based on criteria developed by the Vermont Dairy Industry Association.
Howmars Farm won a cash prize of $2,500 and was recognized at the annual Vermont Dairy Producers Conference which was held Feb. 21 at the Doubletree Hilton in South Burlington.
Howmars Farm won first place among the three farms that were recognized and all three were chosen from 58 dairy farmers from around the state who met the criteria.
To qualify farmers had to have their milk collected in a bulk tank before collecting a sample and sending it to a laboratory.
This is the third year the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund has provided a grant to support the VDIA “Milk Quality Award” program. The grants are designed to encourage professionalism and quality in the industry and recognize dairy farmers for their daily hard work for Vermont. For many years, Angelo Pizzagalli has supported Vermont’s working landscape and its farmers, recognizing the importance of this segment of Vermont’s economy and shared heritage.
“Quality is the cornerstone of Vermont dairy,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture. “It all begins with the care of the cow. Congratulations to our farmers who work day-and-night to deliver a quality product. We are grateful for the support of the Pizzagalli Family and their on-going commitment to excellence in Vermont Agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.