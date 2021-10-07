BURLINGTON — Howard Center has secured a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand access to treatment for Opioid Use Disorder in rural areas.
Howard Center will use grant funds to purchase and staff a mobile clinic to make regular visits to residents in Franklin, Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties.
The five-year grant will support outreach to residents who have been unable to access care at traditional brick and mortar sites in St. Albans and Burlington because of issues like a lack of transportation or child care.
Similar mobile clinics have been successful in Chicago and other urban areas, but this will be the first of its kind to serve rural communities.
The Vermont Department of Health estimates that only about half of Vermonters who need treatment for Opioid Use Disorder are receiving it.
Howard Center plans to launch the mobile outreach services in the middle of 2022.
